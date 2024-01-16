"If I'm Arsenal, I'm going all out" – Rio Ferdinand makes huge claim on Premier League striker

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to snap up Newcastle United star Alexander Isak to solve their striking issues.

Isak, 24, turned heads with his fine outing in his team's 3-2 Premier League defeat to reigning champions Manchester City this Saturday (January 13). He converted a brilliant pass from star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the 35th minute of the match to help the hosts draw level.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand showered praise on the Swede for his standout performance against Pep Guardiola's outfit. Urging Arsenal to sign the player, he said (h/t Football365):

"Alexander Isak was running in behind constantly. If I'm Arsenal, I'm going all out and buying him."

Asked whether Newcastle will be willing to sell Isak, Ferdinand replied:

"Why? They can't spend... they're struggling with [profit and sustainability rules]. I think there's another jump up before [he goes to a club like Real Madrid]. I saw somewhere they have to sell before they can buy again."

Arsenal, who are fourth in the 2023-24 league table with 40 points from 20 outings, are currently in pursuit of a proven number nine. They have reportedly been linked with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney of late.

Eddie Howe hails star who has been tipped to seal transfer to Arsenal by Rio Ferdinand

At a post-match press conference, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe lauded Alexander Isak and stated that he can flourish more in the future. He told reporters (h/t Football365):

"He can go on, I think, to achieve incredible things in his career. He's got so much more to offer. He's probably getting back to 100 per cent fit – I wouldn't say he's totally there yet. He's had his own injury troubles this season, but the last two performances and the goals that he's scored offers a glimpse of his capabilities."

Heaping further praise on the ex-Borussia Dortmund star, Howe added:

"He is really the all-round striker, in my opinion. Alex is an outstanding individual. His goal was of the highest level, and I thought his energy and his overall performance was outstanding. I thought he was a constant menace. He showed his ability to run, he showed his ability to link play and he showed his ability to finish."

During his 90-minute display against Manchester City, Isak completed seven of 10 passes and kept Ederson busy with three shots on target.

Isak, who joined Newcastle in a potential £63 million switch from Real Sociedad in 2022, has been in stellar form this season. He has netted 14 goals in 23 matches across all competitions for the Magpies so far.