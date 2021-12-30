"If I'm Chelsea, I'm bringing him back now" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Billy Gilmour to cut-short Norwich loan spell after being jeered by his own fans

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticized Norwich City supporters for the abuse they've hurled at Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour over the past few weeks.
Norwich City are bottom of the table, having won only two matches so far this season. As a result, the club's fans have started to turn on the players for the predicament they are in.
The most recent target for their abuse has been 20-year old Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour. The Scotland international has been one of the few bright spots of a rather dismal season for Norwich. However, the fans vocalized their frustration at the club by jeering the midfielder in the 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace in midweek.
Agbonlahor has come to the defense of the Chelsea youth product and has launched an attack of the fans' treatment of Gilmour. He told talkSPORT:
"I can’t believe the audacity of the Norwich fans to chant that. I hope it’s a small section from the away fans, I hope that home fans wouldn’t sing that. He’s a 20-year-old footballer, we’ve seen what he’s done in a Scotland shirt, seen what he’s done for Chelsea. If I’m Chelsea, I’m bringing him back now. Pack your stuff, get yourself back and we are going to find you a club in January that are going to play to your strengths."
Norwich travel to Leicester City over the weekend in what is going to be another tough game on the road for them. Gilmour should once again retain his place in the heart of midfield.
"They’re not good enough" - Agbonlahor believes Gilmour is better off returning to Chelsea
Agbonlahor then went on to say that he believes Norwich are not the level of club that Gilmour should be playing at. The former Villa man believes the Chelsea youth product is better than most of the other players at the club. He said:
"He’s playing with Championship players, they’re not good enough. He needs to play with players who want to play football and his sort of football. He’s going to waste six months of his career staying there until the end of the season. I would drag him back.
"Sometimes fans want a scapegoat, so they are picking on a 20-year-old loanee. They would be worse off without him. They are losing 3, 4 or 5-0, without him they’d be losing 8-0 as he’s a quality player. I’m sure Dean Smith will speak about it when he next does an interview and will be disappointed he’s had such stick."
