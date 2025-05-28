"If I'm honest, I really do" - John Terry given honest answer when asked if Chelsea can compete for PL title soon

Chelsea legend John Terry has shared his thoughts on the club's chances of challenging for the Premier League title from next season. The former centre-back was part of the last Blues side to win the league, doing so in grand style in 2016-17, his last season at the club.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Terry pointed out that Chelsea are still a couple of years from being in the race to win the Premier League. He pointed to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City as sides ahead of the Blues at present but lauded his club for securing UEFA Champions League football for next season.
"I think we're a couple of years off. If I'm honest, I really do. I don't want that to be headline stuff, but when I look at Man City, Liverpool, I think they're stronger than us at the moment. Arsenal have been really consistent as well, and I'm sure they're going to go out and buy players as well.
So this is why securing Champions League Football next year is big for us, because getting those extra players in that have maybe got a bit of experience."
Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League this season, 15 points behind champions Liverpool, and booked a return to the Champions League for a first time in three years. Enzo Maresca's side were firmly in the title race until December, when a collapse saw them fall to as low as seventh before a late-season rally.
John Terry is one of the most iconic captains in Chelsea and Premier League history, helping his side win nearly every major trophy. The Englishman won the league five times and the UEFA Champions League once.
Former Chelsea boss shares thoughts ahead of Conference League final
Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has shared his thoughts on the Blues as they prepare to face Real Betis in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Fenerbahce boss revealed to Sky Sports News that while the club would rather be in the Champions League final, the Conference League represents a unique opportunity.
"I think Chelsea wants to win Champions Leagues not Conference Leagues, but it's a trophy. And to be the first club to get all three is amazing."
Jose Mourinho is the only manager in football history to have won the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. A legend at Stamford Bridge, he will hope that the club follows his lead and defeats Real Betis in Wednesday's final.
Enzo Maresca's side have secured a top four finish in the Premier League to return to Champions League football for the first time in three years. A win in the Conference League final in Wroclaw will further improve the quality of their season.