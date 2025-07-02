"If I’m Liverpool I almost want to cancel it" - Ben Foster questions Anfield side's £35m transfer decision

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has questioned Liverpool's decision to part ways with young defensive star Jarell Quansah. The Englishman claimed that the 22-year-old would have been the future for the Reds.

A product of Liverpool's academy, Quansah made his senior debut for the club in the 2023/24 campaign. He made 58 appearances for the Merseysiders across all competitions, winning two EFL Cup titles and the 2024-25 Premier League title.

On Wednesday, July 2, Quansah's move to Bayer Leverkusen was announced. Arne Slot's side recouped a transfer fee of £30 million with a potential £5 million in add-ons to follow and retained a buy-back clause as well.

The young defender played a key role in England's triumph at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship. Foster, who followed the tournament, was left impressed by the youngster's performances and claimed that the Reds could regret his move away from Anfield.

On his Fozcast podcast, the 42-year-old said (via Echo):

"In the final (3-2 win vs Germany) he was brilliant. Honestly, absolutely brilliant. Whenever he had any space in front of him, he would just exploit it. With the ball at his feet he is so happy, so comfortable and he is such a big lad as well. He would just run into the space in front of him which causes absolute mayhem for the opposition."

"He was fantastic in the game. I'm thinking, £35m? If I'm Liverpool I almost want to cancel it last second and go 'you know what, I know you might not play every game this season, but you will definitely play a big chunk of this season for us'. I think he's the future for Liverpool, well he would have been the future. Leverkusen will be buzzing to get him through the door," Foster added.

The Reds have been linked with Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich) as potential replacements for Quansah.

"Once a Red, always a Red" - Jarell Quansah delivers heartwarming message after joining Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah sent a touching message on social media after completing his move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

In a post on Instagram, the 22-year-old wrote (via This Is Anfield):

"From the moment I walked through the doors of the Academy at 5 years old, I dreamed of one day wearing the Liverpool shirt at Anfield. 17 years later, I can now say I have lived that dream. To my teammates, thank you for welcoming me, pushing me, and believing in me. I've learned so much from sharing the pitch and dressing room with such amazing people and will never forget the incredible memories we've had."

"And to the fans, your support has always been unmatched. Whether at Anfield or away from home, hearing you sing never failed to inspire me. I will carry that with me wherever I go. Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart. It's not just a club — it's a family! This is goodbye for now, but I'll always be watching — once a Red, always a Red," Quansah concluded.

Up next, the Merseysiders will be seen in action in their first pre-season friendly against EFL Championship side Preston North End on July 13.

