"If I’m the manager, I’d be screaming at him" - Pundit slams Manchester United star for ‘unacceptable’ decision in Europa League clash

Former player Robbie Savage has slammed Diogo Dalot after he failed to spot the run from Rasmus Hojlund during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. The pundit said it was 'unacceptable' and that it cost the club and his teammates. The teams clashed in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (March 6).

Speaking on TNT Sports, Savage opined that Hojlund was being let down by his teammates and hit out at Dalot for missing out on the easy pass. He added that the defender should have more awareness on the pitch, saying (via Metro):

"People can criticise Rasmus Hojlund for not scoring in 18 games but look at that there. He’s made the run. Why on earth has Dalot not played that ball across? If I’m the manager, I’d be screaming at him. Hojlund is in, he’s goal-side of the defender. It’s an easy pass, just roll it across. That’s unacceptable. People can criticise Hojlund but he’s made the right run there and got past the defender. He still didn’t get the opportunity."

He added:

"That’s not acceptable from Dalot. If I’m the manager I would be absolutely hammering him right now. What is going through Dalot’s mind there? You can see Hojlund is in… pass it! That was the perfect opportunity for Man United and Hojlund. I just don’t know why he doesn’t roll it across to Hojlund. That is a great example of the lack of service he gets. He’s been lively so far but has nothing to show from it. Maybe I’m going on about it too much but it’s unacceptable. It was such a good opportunity to score."

Manchester United ended up drawing the match 1-1 after Joshua Zirkzee scored in the 57th minute. A handball from Bruno Fernandes gifted Real Sociedad a penalty (70').

Paul Scholes hits out at Manchester United after failure to spot run

In the same discussion, Paul Scholes also hit out at Diogo Dalot. The former player opined that any right-back in the world should be able to spot it and that it would have been an easy goal for the striker.

He said (via Metro):

"Dalot should have squared it to Hojlund. For him not to say that is criminal really. Any right-back in the world should see that. It should have been an easy goal for Hojlund."

Rasmus Hojlund is on a dry spell for Manchester United. He has not scored in his last 19 matches for the Red Devils.

