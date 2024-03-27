“If I’m playing against him, I’d call him black to provoke him”: Ex-Spanish international makes Vinicius Jr admission

Ex-Spanish international Donato Gama da Silva said he would call Vinicius Junior "black" if they played against each other, arguing that it would fall under the category of 'provocation' and not 'racism'.

Talking to reporters before Spain's friendly against Brazil (3-3) at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (March 26), da Silva was asked about the racial abuse that Vinicius has suffered in his time at Real Madrid. The 61-year-old replied (via Relevo):

"Spain is not racist, but there is racism."

Donato went on to add that the abuse is merely inciteful and there are no racist connotations attached to it. He said:

"If I'm playing against Vinicius, I would call him black to provoke him. Its not racism, its provocation."

Expand Tweet

Vinicius has been subjected to racist abuse throughout his tenure at the Bernabeu. Last May, Valencia fans aimed racist chants at the Brazilian during Real's 1-0 loss in La Liga at the Estadio de Mestalla, which led to him losing his temper and being sent off. Atletico Madrid fans also chanted 'You're a monkey' and hung a black effigy off a bridge with his jersey before a Madrid derby in 2023.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, da Silva moved to Europe and spent 15 years playing over 500 games in Spain. He started his career as a central midfielder but later transitioned into a centre-back. He made 374 appearances for Deportivo de la Coruna and was a key part of the Galicians' squad that won the La Liga title in 2000.

After becoming a citizen of Spain in 1990, da Silva made 12 appearances for the Spanish national team between 1994 and 1996. He was part of their Euro 1996 squad, where they lost to England on penalties in the quarterfinals.

"I'm a bold player": Vinicius Junior reaffirms his desire to stay at Real Madrid and continue playing in Spain

In a press conference before Brazil's clash against Spain, superstar forward Vinicius Junior said that he will continue to play for Real Madrid despite the racist abuse that he has suffered so far.

In the 2022-23 season, there were 10 racist incidents against the 23-year-old winger reported to prosecutors by the La Liga administration. The Brazilian, however, has reaffirmed his desire to stay and play for Real, saying he would not be fazed by racist fans.

He said:

It never crossed my mind [to leave Spain], because if I leave Spain I give the racists exactly what they want. I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more. I'm a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles, and that doesn't sit well with a lot of people.

Last week, Real filed a complaint against Juan Martinez Munuera, the referee for their game against Osasuna, for ignoring racist abuse hurled at Vinicius throughout the game.

Spanish football authorities have been taking action to prevent racism. They fined three Valencia fans €5000 each with a one-year stadium ban. They also fined the Atletico Madrid fans who hung the black effigy €6000 each with a two-year stadium ban.