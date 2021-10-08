"If I needed anything, I should let him know" - Eduardo Camavinga reveals how Karim Benzema helped him settle in at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga has revealed that Karim Benzema has helped him get used to his new surroundings at Real Madrid after his summer move from Stade Rennais.

The 18-year-old was asked about his time at Real Madrid while speaking to the media ahead of France's U-21 game. In response, the midfielder praised the entire squad for helping him settle in.

Camavinga said:

"I'm very surprised, especially with Benzema, because they are very humble players. Benzema put me at ease straight away. They even started joking with me, even though I don't speak Spanish. Both [Luka] Modric and Benzema gave me a different name. It's a secret, I'm not going to say it, but I am already integrated [into the team]."

"And then we can speak in French [with Benzema]. I sit next to him at the table. He told me that if I needed anything, I should let him know."

Eduardo Camavinga was one of only two summer signings for Real Madrid. He arrived from Rennes for a fee of around €31 million. The other signing was David Alaba, who arrived from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Camavinga also revealed that his transfer to Real Madrid has not changed his position in the French U-21 side. He added that he will continue his development to reach the senior team soon.

Camavinga said:

"Regarding the France team, my role with the U21s has not changed at all, I'm still the same player. They will not see me with a magnifying glass because I have signed for Real Madrid. I can continue to contribute my experience to the U21s. But it is clear that my goal is to return to the senior side."

Eduardo Camavinga is a long-term replacement for an aging Real Madrid midfield

Real Madrid have offered Eduardo Camavinga a contract that runs until June 2027

Eduardo Camavinga is a long-term successor to an aging midfield trio at Real Madrid. The likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić are on the wrong side of their 30s and have very little to offer to the squad as they get older.

The only other option Real Madrid have in midfield is Federico Valverde, as they sold Martin Odegaard to Arsenal this summer.

Real Madrid understand the importance of having a young talent like Eduardo Camavinga in their ranks as they have offered him a contract that runs until June 2027.

