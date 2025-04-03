“If I had played alongside Messi, I’d have 800 goals by now” - Former Uruguay international makes bold claim in interview

Former Uruguayan striker Sebastian Washington Abreu believes he would have scored many more goals if he played alongside Lionel Messi. The Argentinean maestro has captivated fans across the world for the past two decades.

La Pulga rose through the ranks at Barcelona and took the Catalans to the pinnacle of success during his 17-season stay. He ultimately left as a free agent in 2021 after the club failed to hand him a new deal due to their poor finances.

The diminutive magician registered 672 goals and 303 assists for Barcelona and is the club's record goalscorer and assist provider. Lionel Messi went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he won the Ligue 1 title twice in as many years.

He left the Parisians in the summer of 2023, and moved to Inter Miami, once again as a free agent. La Pulga has since won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield with the Herons.

Speaking to TNT Sports, as cited by BOLA VIP, Sebastian joked that he would have scored 800 goals had he been playing alongside the diminutive Argentinean.

"If I had played alongside Messi, I’d have 800 goals by now. But I have 400 goals, and I’m probably exaggerating,” said Sebastian.

Sebastian appeared 70 times for the Uruguay national team in his career and won the Copa America 2011.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

Sebastian Washington Abreu

Lionel Messi has scored 112 goals and set up 61 more from 191 games for Argentina to date. He is the South American nation's record goalscorer and also has the joint most assists in international men's football, alongside USMNT legend Landon Donovan.

La Pulga has enjoyed tremendous success with the national team in his career, winning everything on offer. He lifted the Under-20 World Cup in 2005 and followed that up with the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The diminutive magician endured multiple heartbreaks in the international stage, including defeat at the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, before his luck finally improved in 2021. Winning the 2021 Copa America proved to be a turning point in the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's career.

Lionel Messi has since guided La Albiceleste to the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America. The Inter Miami superstar is now gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is likely to be his swansong.

