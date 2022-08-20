“If I were the president of a team I would pay at least €200 million for him” – Francesco Totti lavishes praise on Liverpool star with bold claim

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has heaped immense praise on former teammate and current Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

The Italian midfielder shared a dressing room with Salah during the Egyptian's time with I Giallorossi between 2015 and 2017. Five years after their split, the Italian still thinks highly of his former teammate. He has made a bold claim that he wouldn't hesitate to pay €200 million to sign the winger if he were the club president.

Salah linked up with Totti at Roma in the summer of 2015. He arrived from Chelsea on an initial loan deal that was made permanent for €15 million after one season.

The attacker made 83 appearances for the Serie A giants across all competitions during his time at the club, recording 34 goals and 22 assists.

He then joined Liverpool in 2017 and has taken his game to a whole new level in the Premier League. He has captured the world's attention with his brilliant displays week-in and week-out.

Having watched the Egyptian dazzle in each of the last few years, Totti believes he is among the best 10 players in the world at the moment.

The Italian said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Salah is one of the ten best players in the world and I have a relationship with him that goes beyond football."

Liverpool paid £42 million to sign Salah from Roma back then in the summer of 2017. However, Totti believes the attacker is worth a lot more right now.

He continued:

“Salah before being a great player, is an exceptional guy, humble, polite and always available. With us, he had had a great season, I knew that if he went to a team like Liverpool he would become even stronger. If I were the president of a team, I would pay at least €200 million for him."

Salah has scored 158 goals and provided 64 assist for the Reds across all competitions so far, winning three Premier League Golden Boots. He has helped Liverpool win numerous trophies, including the Champions League title and the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah off to a decent start with Liverpool this season

The attacker is still going strong

The Egyptian has no time to waste this term as he's entered the new campaign in brilliant form. He put up a decisive performance in the Community Shield clash with Manchester City. He scored one goal via a penalty and assisted another to inspire his team to a 3-1 triumph.

He also found the back of the net in Liverpool's 2-2 draw in their Premier League opener versus Fulham. He has raised his overall tally to two goals and one assist in three games across all fronts so far.

