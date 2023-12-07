"If I had pulled him like that they would have given a penalty" - Chelsea star claims 'VAR is against' him after loss to Manchester United

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has disclosed his frustration at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after his side's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United. The English defender was in action for the Blues as they put on a woeful performance in their meeting with the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Colwill captained Chelsea for the first time in his career after Mauricio Pochettino opted to hand him the armband for the match. Regular captain Reece James started on the bench while Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell missed out for the Blues.

Chelsea looked rattled and out of sorts from the first blast of the whistle against their rivals, who took advantage of the disarray. The Blues lost the match to two goals from Scott McTominay, the second of which came after he beat Levi Colwill to a header.

Colwill feels he was fouled by McTominay as the Scotsman jumped to meet a cross from Alejandro Garnacho, but the referee felt otherwise. Speaking to the club's website, the 20-year-old centre back was unimpressed with the decision to allow the goal to stand, and he disclosed his personal feelings about the VAR.

"VAR has something against me right now, I don't know what I've done to them. Against Brighton they tried to give a pen, and then when I got pulled [by McTominay] they didn't give anything. If I had pulled him like that they would have given a penalty," Colwill said.

Chelsea were hugely unconvincing in the match against the Red Devils, and they hardly looked like they could pick up a result from the match. The Blues have now lost more games (six) than they have won (five) in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea continues strange captaincy choices

Chelsea have had more captains in the Premier League than wins this season, a statistic that shows the instability at the club. The decision to hand Colwill the captain's armband was a strange one, especially as Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernandez, and Raheem Sterling started for the Blues.

Colwill became the sixth player to wear the armband in a Premier League game this season after James, Chilwell, Gallagher, Fernandez, and Silva. The defender is only in his third season in senior football, having come through the club's academy.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to have no order for the captaincy at the club this season, which is strange at this level. The manager must hand the responsibility of leadership to certain players and avoid having a strange leadership style.