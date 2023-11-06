"If I said no, I'd be lying" - Liverpool superstar admits he can imagine playing for PSG one day

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate provided an interesting response when asked if he can imagine himself donning the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) jersey at any point in his career.

The Parisians have built a player base that focuses on recruiting French internationals. Konate, a crucial player for Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus, could be a great addition to the Ligue 1 giants.

Konate affirmed that he has indeed dreamt of playing for the French club. The defender, however, agreed that it's not one of his priorities at this point in time.

Speaking on the matter, Konate told Canal+ (quotes via Get French Football News):

"If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all.”

Ibrahima Konate has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the Merseysiders in 2021, making 64 appearances across competitions. He has been a mainstay at the heart of the defense this season as well, playing 11 matches. Konate has also represented France 12 times at the international level.

Considering PSG are the most accomplished French club, Liverpool star Konate potentially joining the Parisians in the future could be a real possibility. For now, though, as the 24-year-old himself said, it's not on his agenda.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate spoke about PSG's recruitment policy

PSG have focused on building a team full of French superstars. Apart from the team's protagonist Kylian Mbappe, the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe are also on their roster.

Liverpool's Konate lauded the strategy, stating that it builds better harmony inside the team, which could also serve Les Bleus well. Konate said about the Parisians' player recruitment:

"PSG has made sure to recruit players who understand each other well and who play with each other for the France national team. Even for the people and the Parisian fans, it makes them happy. It’s what they’ve been waiting for for years, having Parisian players or at least French players in the team."

Despite having a star-studded squad in the recent past, the Red and Blues have struggled to establish themselves as a powerhouse in European competitions. While domestic dominance has been mostly continuous, the UEFA Champions League has eluded the capital club.

With a squad full of talented French players, the onus is on Luis Enrique to deliver this season. Les Parisiens are currently second in Ligue 1 with 24 points from 11 games, one point behind league leaders OGC Nice.

Enrique's side are leading Group F in the Champions League at the moment, with six points from three games.