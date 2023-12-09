"If I spoke about the influence he's had on me then everyone would get bored!" - Harvey Elliott on learning from Liverpool teammate

Harvey Elliott has spoken on Mohamed Salah's influence on his career at Liverpool following their team's 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday (9 December).

Both players were on the scoresheet as the Reds secured an important late win in London. Mohamed Salah's deflected shot in the 76th minute canceled out Jean-Philippe Mateta's 57th-minute penalty kick.

Elliott, who came on as a second-half substitute for Darwin Nunez in the 74th minute, made the difference. He scored with a sensational left-footed finish to hand his team the lead in stoppage time.

The Reds, already a man up after Jordan Ayew's sending-off in the 75th minute, held onto the lead, thanks to a late save from Alisson Becker. After the game, Elliott said that his finish was something that he picked up from Salah over the years.

The 20-year-old Englishman told TNT Sports (h/t BBC):

"My finish today just sums up what I've learned off him. If I spoke about the influence he's had on me then everyone would get bored!"

Elliott has gradually become an important squad player for Jurgen Klopp since his transfer from Fulham in the summer of 2019. He has especially seen a lot of playing time this season, scoring once and providing two assists in 20 games across competitions.

Harvey Elliott has already asked Mohamed Salah not to Liverpool for as long as possible

Harvey Elliott has often expressed his admiration for Mohamed Salah, a player who seems to be achieving notable milestones with every goal he is scoring this season.

With his goal against Crystal Palace, Salah matched Michael Owen's tally of 150 Premier League goals while also scoring his 200th career goal for Liverpool. He is a fan favorite on the red half of Merseyside and they would surely not like it if he leaves the club next year amidst links to the Saudi Pro League.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in the summer and reports claim Saudi clubs could come in for him next year. Elliott, however, sent a message to the Egyptian superstar, urging him to stay at Anfield for as long as possible.

The Englishman said in September, via Liverpool Echo (h/t This Is Anfield):

"Touch wood he [Salah] doesn’t ever leave but, if he does go, then I want to be that person to learn from him and apply it in my game. Hopefully, as I say, he doesn’t leave and he’s here for the rest of his career.

"I will do my best [to keep him] but to be just learning from him and in the same team as him is just a dream come true, as well as everyone else in the team."

Salah signed a club-record deal with Liverpool in the summer of 2022 which runs until June 2025.