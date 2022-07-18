"If I have to step over dead bodies, I will do it" - Lisandro Martinez's old comments resurface as Argentine completes Manchester United transfer

Manchester United new signing Lisandro Martinez's old comments about his nickname 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' have resurfaced online.

The Red Devils announced on Sunday that they have struck a deal to sign Martinez from Ajax. They have agreed to pay the Eredivisie giants as much as £57 million to acquire the defender's services.

While Manchester United have forked out a significant amount of money to sign the 24-year-old, some have expressed concerns about his height. At just five feet and nine inches, he is set to become one of the shortest centre-backs in the Premier League.

One factor about Martinez that Manchester United need not worry about, though, is his passion. His strong performances for Erik ten Hag's Ajax saw him earn the nickname 'The Butcher of Amsterdam'.

It appears the Argentina international takes pride in his nickname if we are to go with his own comments. He has previously been quoted as saying that he will step over dead bodies if needed. He said:

“Yes, I am called the carnicero – The Butcher of ­Amsterdam. We Argentines do ­everything with passion and when I go out on the pitch, I fight for every ball. If I have to step over dead bodies, I do it."

“I want to win every 50-50 situation because I know that I am fighting for food for every member of my family and for my friends. That is the feeling I have – and every Argentinian has. It is the kind of ­motivation I cannot explain."

“I got my talent from my mum. Next to her work, which was a really hard job, she is also a good footballer. She still plays! She is a fantastic ­midfielder, honestly. She is older now, but she is still playing.”

Martinez will officially become a Manchester United player once he finalizes personal terms and undergoes a medical. He will then soon link up with former Ajax manager Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

How did Manchester United new boy Martinez fare for Ajax?

Ajax signed Martinez from Argentinean club Defensa y Justicia in the summer of 2019. The defender went on to establish himself as a key player for the Dutch giants, who were managed by Ten Hag at the time.

Martinez made 118 appearances across all competitions during his time at Ajax, contributing to 12 goals in the process. He also helped the Amsterdam outfit win four trophies, including two league titles.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, the Argentinean's versatility could also appeal to Manchester United. He can comfortably operate as a left-back or a defensive midfielder.

