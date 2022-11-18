“If I was Suarez, I would have done the same thing to save my country” – Asamoah Gyan admits he holds no grudge against Luis Suarez after 2010 FIFA World Cup handball incident

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan claims that there is no bad blood between him and Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan's infamous handball incident at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The African star even admitted that he would have done the same thing if the roles were reversed.

During the 2010 edition of the tournament, Uruguay played against Ghana in the quarter-finals. The score was 1-1 late into the second half of extra time as both teams desperately tried to grab the winner.

In the final minutes of the encounter, Suarez saved Ghana midfielder Stephen Appiah's shot on the goal line with his hands. The former Barcelona striker was then sent off and Ghana were awarded a penalty.

Gyan shouldered the responsibility of leading his national side to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. However, the forward missed the penalty and Uruguay proceed to win the game on penalties, leaving Ghana fans heartbroken.

Reflecting on the incident, Gyan told talkSPORT:

“I’m a football player and I do understand the game. Back home, everybody who watched the game, they dislike him. I always say if I was Suarez, I would have done the same thing to save my country. He’s a hero there. Although people see him as a cheat, he did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final."

He added:

"People do hate him but I’m in the game as well. He did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final. It has been [more than] 10 years now and it still sticks in my mind. It is a pain that I have to live with.”

Gyan is Africa's highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history and is considered a legend in his home country. The former Ghanaian captain has scored 51 goals in 107 appearances for his national side.

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup, club statement confirms

Former Liverpool star and current Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will not feature in this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement on their official website.

The former Liverpool attacker was originally included in Senegal's FIFA World Cup squad despite suffering an injury in Bayern's league fixture against Werder Bremen on 8 November.

Senegal's football federation then released a statement earlier this week saying that Mane would miss their first few games at the tournament.

Bayern have now stated that Africa's 'Player of the Year' will miss the World Cup. The forward underwent successful surgery involving his right fibula and will begin his rehabilitation soon in Munich.

