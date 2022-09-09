"If I talk tonight, it is going to cause problems" - PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe reportedly met after Juventus game to discuss about passing the ball to each other

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe met to discuss their reluctance to pass the ball to each other after the Parisians' match against Juventus on Tuesday.

PSG got their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday (September 6). They beat Serie A giants Juventus 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in their first match of the group stage.

Starring in the game for Christophe Galtier's side were Neymar and Mbappe. The France international scored both goals for the hosts, while the 30-year-old provided the assist for the first goal.

However, the match also highlighted the ongoing issues between the two PSG superstars. The problems between them rose to the fore after the 'penaltygate' incident during the Parisians' 5-2 win against Montpellier last month.

While Neymar and Mbappe have continued to deliver for the team on the pitch, they still do not seem to be on the same page. The Brazilian, in particular, was left infuriated after the 23-year-old refused to pass him the ball on one occasion on Tuesday.

In the 51st minute of the game, Mbappe, who was on a hat-trick, was fed through on goal by Lionel Messi. He could have passed the ball and let Neymar score a tap-in, but went for glory himself.

Watch the video of the incident here.

The former AS Monaco forward failed to find the back of the net, with his shot being well off target. The Brazilian, on the other hand, was visibly upset with his teammate's decision to not pass to him.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Mbappe should be apologising to Neymar for wasting his run. That's too selfish. Mbappe should be apologising to Neymar for wasting his run. That's too selfish.

It has now emerged that both players met after the match to discuss the issue. There are suggestions that they talked amicably, but Neymar remained angry at Mbappe's decision-making, according to L'Equipe [via GFFN].

When asked if he would like to talk to the press after the game against Juventus, the former Barcelona superstar reportedly said:

“Are you sure? Really? Because if I talk tonight, it’s going to cause problems!”

Neymar-Mbappe feud a headache for PSG boss Galtier

Galtier took charge as the manager of the French top flight club ahead of the 2022-23 season. He replaced Argentinean tactician Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss.

The former OGC Nico coach has got off to a flying start at the Parc des Princes. Les Parisiens currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table, having won five and drawn one of their six matches so far.

PSG have also won their first Champions League match of the season. However, resolving tensions between the Brazilian and the Frenchman is proving to be a headache for Galtier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer