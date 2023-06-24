"If I weren't his wife, I would probably participate" - Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's wife admits she received proposal for MMA fight

Barcelona striker Robert Lewnadowski's wife Anna Lewandowska has said that she had an offer to fight from Polish MMA organization KSW. However, she turned down the offer, as she's the wife of one of the world's top attackers.

KSW is an MMA organization based out of Poland. Many renowned current fighters like former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz fought in the organisation before.

Lewandowska is best known for being Lewandowski's wife. However, she's a multiple-time national and European karate champion, too. Lewandowska is a member of the Pruszkow Karate club. Speaking about the offer she received from KSW, the Barcelona star's wife told WojewodzkiKedzierski podcast:

"I told Robert that if I weren't his wife, I would probably participate in something like this."

She added:

“I had a coffee with Slawomir Peszko, the owner of KSW, and he told me to try something new. She calculated that it was two years of preparation. I told him that I wanted to discuss it with my husband first."

Lewandowska won the bronze medal in the 2009 Karate World Cup. She has won 38 medals in Karate during his career, proving her prowess as an elite athlete.

A look at Robert Lewandowski's first season at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer. The Polish striker has filled in at the club seamlessly. He, as expected, finished as the team's top scorer in the recently concluded season.

Lewandowski netted 33 times and assisted eight in 46 games across competitions. He helped Barca win the La Liga and finished as the competition's top scorer in 2022-23, netting 23 times.

Despite being 34, Lewandowski is yet to show any signs of slowing down. The Pole can be expected to remain a crucial part of the team next season, too. How Barca fares in Xavi's second full season as manager remains to be seen, though.

