"If that's your idea, have a reunion with your family" - Kylian Mbappé told he won't play another minute for PSG by former Ligue 1 star

Former French defender Rolland Courbis has lashed out at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. Speaking to After Foot RMC, Courbis claimed that the 24-year-old star will not play again for the club amidst his contract dispute.

Courbis said:

"You don't think you're going to play for a year and say goodbye to us! If that's your idea, have a reunion with your family, because you're not going to play Paris Saint-Germain for a minute anymore! "

This comes after rumors of Mbappe expressing his desire to leave PSG. The superstar signed a two-year deal before the beginning of the season, with an option to extend it by an additional year. L'Equipe reported that the 24-year-old told the club that he would not exercise the option, making him a free agent in the summer of 2024.

To avoid losing him for free, Les Parisiens could be forced to sell Mbappe in this window. They already lost Lionel Messi after the Argentine refused to extend his contract. He joined MLS side Inter Miami.

A report by PSG Community claims that Real Madrid have entered advanced negotiations with the club over a deal for Mbappe. The report adds that Los Blancos have reached an agreement over a fee that could reach up to €250 million, which would shatter the current transfer record.

Lionel Messi opens up on being booed by PSG fans

Messi left the Ligue 1 side for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has broken his silence following his move to Inter Miami. The 36-year-old, who left PSG after a two-year stint, has opened up on the treatment he received from fans of the club.

The winger was subjected to booing and heckling from supporters following a two-week suspension. Messi claimed that there was a rift between him and a large section of the crowd.

He told RMC Sport:

"At first it was great, I received a lot of encouragement as I've often said, but then people started to treat me differently, some of the Paris fans. The majority, on the other hand, treated me as well as they did at the start. There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd."

"Of course, it wasn't my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start," he added.

Following two years in the French capital, Messi now will ply his trade in the US, where he has joined David Beckham's Inter Miami side.

