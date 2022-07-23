“If it isn’t obvious at this point that he’s staying idk what to tell you people” – Manchester United fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped hint on future with latest tweet

Many Manchester United fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo is not leaving ahead of the new season despite rumors linking him to an exit this summer. This comes after the Portuguese forward dropped a gym session photo in a United jersey on July 23.

In the picture, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can be seen working out in Manchester United shorts.

The 37-year-old is yet to join the Manchester United side for their pre-season friendlies due to some family issues, as shared by the club. However, The Times claims that he has expressed a desire to leave the club this summer. He still has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils.

The uncertainty over the forward's next move has left several fans frustrated over the past few weeks.

However, the new gym session photo has made them believe that he is not going anywhere.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season with their worst ever points tally in history (58). They missed out on the Champions League spot and extended their trophyless run to five years.

Despite the club's woes, Ronaldo was arguably the only shining star in the team. He was their top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

He was second in the Premier League with 18 goals behind joint Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min, both with 23 goals.

The Portuguese does not want to drop to the Europa League after dominating the Champions League for all these years. He has featured in the competition each time since 2004 and is the top scorer with 140 goals.

Atletico Madrid to let go off Antoine Griezmann to arrange funds to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

As per journalist Duncan Castles (via utdreport), Atletico Madrid have put their loanee Antoine Griezmann on the transfer list in an attempt to raise funds to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 31-year-old Frenchman re-joined Atletico from Barcelona last summer on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy if conditions are met. He has met those conditions and now the Rojiblancos will have to pay €40 million for him next summer. Hence, they are now looking to offload him this summer.

He registered eight goals and seven assists in 38 matches for Atletico last season.

The journalist said that the 37-year-old Portuguese skipper is 'receptive' to the idea of returning back to the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo spent nine illustrious years at Real Madrid, winning four Ballon d'Or awards and four Champions League titles. He is also the club's top scorer with 450 goals in 438 matches.

Hence, it will be intriguing to see if he joins their direct rivals this summer.

