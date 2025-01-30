“If it’s them, it’s them” - Real Madrid superstar makes confident claim on facing Manchester City in Champions League playoff

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has shared his thoughts on potentially facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoffs. He pointed out that if they want to win the competition, they have to beat the best teams.

In the new Champions League format, which was introduced this year, all teams were put in a single league-stage table. After eight games, the Top 8 qualified directly for the Round of 16 while teams between 9th and 24th places will face off in a two-legged playoff to qualify. Teams between 25th and 36th places have been eliminated.

Real Madrid, surprisingly, finished 11th and will have to take part in the playoffs. Manchester City also barely managed to avoid elimination after beating Club Brugge 3-1 at home on Wednesday. They finished 22nd in the table. Los Blancos could now face either City or Sporting CP in the playoffs.

After their 3-0 win over Stade Brestois away on Wednesday, Thibaut Courtois was asked about potentially facing the Cityzens. He answered (via Madrid Xtra):

“Manchester City? If it’s them, it’s them. If we want to win this competition we have to beat the best teams.”

The playoff draw will take place on Friday, January 31. The matches, meanwhile, will take place in February over two legs.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti shares his thoughts on potentially facing Manchester City in Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that potentially facing Manchester City in the Champions League playoff will be complicated. He also admitted that they don't like playing against Pep Guardiola's side.

The Italian said (via Managing Madrid):

“Manchester City are more likely to win the Champions League. That’s a reality. We don’t like playing against them.”

On the draw, he added:

“We have to wait for the draw, if we get City it will be more complicated, of course. We are happy and content, it’s a pity we didn’t wake up earlier in this competition.”

Real Madrid and Manchester City have won the last three Champions League titles. Los Blancos won in the 2021-22 season, City won in the 2022-23 season and the Spanish giants won it again last season.

In all three seasons, both sides had to face each other in knockout rounds at different stages. In their previous 12 meetings in the competition, the Cityzens have won four times, the Merengues have won thrice and five matches ended in a draw.

