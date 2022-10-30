“If he keeps playing the way he is right now, he’s not even a consideration for the World Cup” – Pat Nevin warns Chelsea star after ‘terrible’ performance against Brighton

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has slammed Raheem Sterling following the Blues' 4-1 away defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, October 29.

Sterling was unable to effect the game in the final third for his new club, following a troubling dry spell of eight games without a goal. He joined the west London club in the summer from Manchester City for £45 million plus add-ons.

Speaking to Metro, Nevin raised concerns about Sterling's current poor form and discussed whether the England international would be picked for the World Cup:

"I’m watching Raheem Sterling right now and I’ve said that Graham Potter has got the best from every player since he has been there, with one exception.

"Raheem Sterling. If he keeps playing the way he is right now, he’s not even a consideration for the World Cup."

He added:

"He is having a really really bad time and today he is having an absolutely terrible game."

The forward left Manchester City in the summer in search of game time at Stamford Bridge. While he began brightly at his new home, his form has dipped and he has failed to find any consistency. Notably, he scored a goal in Graham Potter's first game in charge of Chelsea, but since then, has been unable to find the net.

So far, he has racked up just four goals in 14 games in all competitions for the Blues. Sterling will hope to rejuvenate his form under Potter and return to his goalscoring ways before the World Cup begins.

Chelsea lose 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion

It was a rather torrid day at the office for the Blues, who failed to get a head start against their more creative counterparts. From the get-go, the hosts were actively the better side, notably forcing Chelsea defender Thiago Silva to make off-the-line clearances early on.

It wasn't enough, and the Blues eventually conceded their first goal just five minutes into the game. It was Leandro Trossard who opened the scoring after rounding the goalkeeper and putting the ball past two defenders.

A dangerous corner from Brighton saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek score an own goal to double the score for the hosts nine minutes later. Their third goal was also an own goal, and this time it was Cobham graduate Trevor Chalobah who put it into his own net in the 42nd minute.

Chelsea retaliated early in the second half with a brilliant header from Kai Havertz reducing the deficit in the 48th minute. However, it could only achieve so much, as Brighton added another goal, thanks to quick reflexes from Pascal Gross in injury time.

The result means Chelsea are now winless in three league games and have fallen to fifth place in the league standings with 21 points. Brighton, meanwhile, are eighth with 18 points.

