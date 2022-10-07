“If he keeps this winning mentality, he has everything to be one of the best players in history” - Thiago Silva and Aubameyang heaps praise on Chelsea teammate 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has told HaytersTV that Reece James can become one of the best players in the world.

James impressed for the Blues in their 3-0 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

The English right-back got himself a goal and an assist on a superb outing at Stamford Bridge.

Many football fans are deeming James to be the best right-back in the world, and Silva has similarly lauded the player.

He said after the win over Milan:

"He is a very young athlete but looks like he [James] has been playing football for so many years. It's easy to talk about him because he is a guy I really like. I hope he can continue with this winning mentality."

James has made nine appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

He is coming off the back of a breakout campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2021-22 where managed six goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances.

The right-back is earning huge praise for both his attacking and defensive capabilities and Silva went on to touch on this:

"He is a guy that really works hard and deserves all this success with the performances he is having. He is one of our strengths in the team both offensively and defensively and I hope he can continue like this."

Silva then claimed that James could become one of the best players in history:

"If he keeps this winning mentality, he has everything to be one of the best players in history."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showers praise on Chelsea's James

Aubameyang believes James is the best right-back in the world

Aubameyang was also full of praise for his Chelsea teammate and sees him as one of the best players in the world.

He told HaytersTV:

"For me he's the best in the world at the moment. He is doing an amazing job. You can see today, with a goal and an assist, I think he is on top form."

James' performances have earned him huge plaudits and with good reason as he has been one of Chelsea's best players this season.

He is a real threat going forward and is a tough nut to crack in defense.

James showed his defensive nous with his display in nullifying the threat posed by Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha last weekend.

The right-back kept the talismanic Ivorian quiet as Chelsea secured a 2-1 win on October 1.

He is expected to be part of England's squad that head off to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and may start in the opener against Iran on November 21.

