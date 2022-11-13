"If Kevin De Bruyne does that, you think wow!" - Pundit heaps praise on Liverpool player and compares him to Manchester City superstar 

Football pundit Pat Nevin recently compared Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott to Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

Elliott started for the Reds during their 3-1 win against Southampton. The youngster played at the right of a midfield three. He provided the assist for Jurgen Klopp's side's second goal of the game, scored by Darwin Nunez.

The midfielder showed his composure, vision, and passing range to come up with the spectacular assist. It was akin to what De Bruyne has been doing for years. Nevin told BBC Sport (via HITC):

“Fantastic for Nunez, getting into the right position and not panicking when it came to him. Let’s be fair, it’s about the ball into him. Elliott gets his head up. He’s only got about half a yard to look at it. That’s De Bruyne-esque. If Kevin De Bruyne does that, you think wow, how many players can do that at that level? Elliott has definitely got that."

Samuel @SamueILFC Harvey Elliott is 19 and he is balling and adding assists in his game. He is destined to shine for our football club. Harvey Elliott is 19 and he is balling and adding assists in his game. He is destined to shine for our football club.

The former Chelsea star and current pundit added:

“Beautiful ball, he’s not had a great involvement in the game so far but when it came to him there, he knew exactly what he was doing. It had to be inch perfect and boy, was it! Beautiful ball in. Nunez knows he’s got it in him, so he makes the move knowing that he can do that.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about former Manchester City star James Milner's milestone

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

James Milner recently achieved a career milestone as he completed 600 appearances in the Premier League. The Englishman has played for clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and others during his career.

Speaking about the veteran's feat, Jurgen Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"I heard now he is only the fourth player [to do it]. There are a lot of things that [need to] come together: you must be a really good player, which obviously James is, you must be a top, top, top, top, top professional because our body is our body and what we put in we get, pretty much."

He added:

"If it's too much, it's not right. If it's not enough, it's not right. If you do the right training, it's OK. If you do the wrong training, it's still training but it's not OK. I am really proud to be around when he reached that milestone. He is an exceptional player and an exceptional person. He is essential for everything we reached in the last few years."

Milner played most matches in the league for Liverpool (308), followed by Manchester City (203), and Newcastle United (136). In all, he scored 55 goals and provided 89 assists in his Premier League career.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes