“If he knows he’s in the team every week, you’ll see him grow into the player he was” - Glenn Hoddle offers Enzo Maresca advice on Chelsea star

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle has urged Enzo Maresca to play Pedro Neto on the right wing. The Italian tactician has a new injury headache as Noni Madueke picked up an injury in the recent 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking to The Athletic, Hoddle claimed that Maresca should be going with Neto on the right flank from now. He believes that the Portuguese star can get back to his best if he gets consistent minutes from the start of the game. Hoddle further added that the winger's lethal left foot would be effective from the right wing. He said (via Chelsea News):

“Neto is a top player, he can play on the left side, but he is lethal coming onto his left foot from the right. If he knows he is in the team every week, you will see him grow into the player he was at Wolves. We have seen a few big moments, but he has not been consistent because he has been in and out of the side. Give him the shirt and let him play on the right flank.”

Neto joined Chelsea in the 2024 summer window for a reported £54 million. He has scored just two goals and assisted as many times in the league this season.

Pedro Neto wants to do better at Chelsea

Pedro Neto spoke to Chelea's official website earlier this year and admitted that he wanted to do better. The winger added he was working hard in training to become the best version of himself and said:

"I want to do better, to be honest. I know I can do much better. I’ve had good moments during the season, but I know I can do much better. I’m working on it. The goal is to do my best, improve and reach my level. That is my goal. I have to finish in the best way."

When asked about Enzo Maresca, the winger added:

"It’s really good to have a manager that has the mentality that he has. He wants us to work hard every day if we want to play. It’s the mentality that every player has to have so we arrive at the top. We need to work hard together so we can reach our top level. It’s about consistency and hard work."

Neto scored against Arsenal and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge but was yet to score away from home. The Blues face Aston Villa next in the league before facing Southampton later this month.

