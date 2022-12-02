“If this was my last game, it was a huge pleasure" - Thomas Muller reacts as Germany crash out of 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has hinted that he may call it time on his international career after Germany were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Die Mannschaft beat Costa Rica 4-2 on 1 December, but Spain's shocking 2-1 defeat to Japan sent the Germans packing.

They finished third in Group E with four points, level with Spain but with an inferior goal difference of five goals.

Muller, 33, played in all three of Germany's group-stage fixtures, including a 2-1 loss to Japan and a 1-1 draw with La Roja.

However, the Bayern forward has hinted that he may be considering international retirement following Die Mannschaft's exit from the FIFA World Cup.

He told reporters following the win over Costa Rica (via Fabrizio Romano):

"If this was my last game, it was a huge pleasure. I've done it with love. We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch."

Muller has had a phenomenal international career, making his debut for Germany in 2010 aged 20.

He has earned 120 international caps, scoring 44 goals and providing 40 assists.

The Bayern attacker won the FIFA World Cup with Die Mannschaft in 2014.

He also ranks in joint-eighth place among the all-time goalscorers in World Cup tournaments, with 10 goals in 19 appearances.

England fans and Gary Lineker mock Germany's exit from the FIFA World Cup at the group stages

The Germans are mocked after exit

England legend Lineker was quick to take a dig at Germany after their disappointing elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker posted a tweet with the caption:

“Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win.”

Before adding:

"If they get through the group stage."

Lineker and the Three Lions may feel some form of justice has been served by how the Germans have exited the tournament.

Japan's winner against Spain was hugely controversial as the ball appeared to have gone out of play in the build-up.

South African referee Victor Gomes initially disallowed the goal, but VAR intervened, deeming that the ball had not fully gone out of play.

It brings back memories of England's infamous disallowed goal against Germany in the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup.

Frank Lampard thought he had equalized for the Three Lions when he struck from 25 yards out with the ball sailing over German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The ball appeared to be fully over the line, but Lampard's 'ghost goal' was disallowed.

