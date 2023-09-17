Cricket and football fans alike were left in frenzy after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj pulled off the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's "SIUUU" celebration is one of the most well-known celebration around the sporting fraternity. A host of footballers and sportspersons from other sports have replicated the Portugal superstar's celebration over the years.

Mohammed Siraj has copied the celebration on numerous occasions while playing for Team India or the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. The 29-year-old bowler pulled the celebration once again in his deadly opening spell against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final.

Siraj picked up four wickets in only his second over of the game in Colombo. The bowler dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Fans on Twitter (X) heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for pulling out the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration. Some stated that the performance was bound to happen because the bowler considers the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as one of his idols. Others labelled him the Ronaldo of the cricketing space.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

According to the Indian Express, Mohammed Siraj celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time whilst on a tour to South Africa in 2021. The bowler dismissed batsman Rassie van der Dussen before doing the "SIUUU" celebration.

Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role in India's dominating start to the 2023 Asia Cup final. The RCB star picked up six wickets and conceded just 21 runs from seven overs as Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 50 runs. All arounder Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets as well, while Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al-Nassr pick up yet another win in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from international duty and guided Al-Nassr to their fourth consecutive victory in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh-based side secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Al-Raed on Saturday (September 16).

Ronaldo was once again on the score sheet for Al-Nassr. The former Manchester United superstar scored the third goal of the game to secure all three points for his side. Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca were the two other goalscorers on that occasion.

Ronaldo has made an excellent start to his first full season in Saudi Arabia. As things stand, the Portugal captain has contributed seven goals and five assists from six matches across all competitions.