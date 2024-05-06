“If he leaves, it’ll be a permanent transfer” - Agent reveals Barcelona star and Xavi don’t talk to each other anymore 

Vitor Roque's agent Andre Cury has taken shots at Barcelona manager Xavi and stated that the player will look for a permanent exit this summer. The Brazilian star has reportedly been cut off by the manager and there is no communication between them.

Speaking to RAC1, Cury stated that Roque will not be leaving on loan this summer. He added that they will sit down for talks with Barcelona, but will pursue a permanent exit if needed.

"He will not leave on loan. If he leaves, it will be on permanent transfer. No one understands why Xavi doesn't play him and doesn't even speak to Vitor, it's not right. We will discuss his future with Barça soon. We chose Barça because Vitor loves the club, imagine that we really had other proposals that gave us twice as much. But if we can't find a solution internally, we will have to look for another place on permanent transfer," Cury said.

Cury went on to claim that Xavi has deliberately not given Roque minutes even though Barca need another forward up front. He recalled the Champions League quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain and said:

"Everyone saw that against PSG, Barça needed a goal and they could've benefited by having another 9. In many games they needed fresh legs up to press... but if Xavi doesn't see it that way, then patience. But we can NOT continue like this," Cury added.

Roque has played 301 minutes across 13 appearances in La Liga and Copa del Rey. He has scored twice and has been on the bench more often than not.

Xavi commented on Vitor Roque's chances at Barcelona

Xavi spoke in March about the lack of minutes for Vitor Roque and stated that the youngster was still adapting. The Barcelona manager added that the Brazilian arrived with an injury and was fighting for Robert Lewandowski for minutes, which was tough for anyone.

He said via Barca Blaugranes:

"He came just after an injury, he had to get into the rhythm of the competition, the game, adapt to our system. Lewandowski plays as '9' and in his natural position, he has not played, or very little. He is adapting to the winger position. It's a matter of time. He can give us many things and he is already giving them to us."

Xavi had announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. However, things have changed and the manager is set to stay for another season.