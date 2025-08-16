“If Liverpool continue like that, I don’t think they’ll win the league” - Carragher identifies problem with 26-year-old star despite 4-2 win

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has highlighted a key problem for the Reds in their 4-2 win against Bournemouth. The Premier League champions managed to make a winning start to their title defence, but it was far from a straightforward victory.

Arne Slot's side had a 2-0 lead after 49 minutes, but allowed Bournemouth to sneak back into the game. Antoine Semenyo scored a 12-minute brace for the Cherries as the Reds looked really vulnerable defensively.

Supersub Federico Chiesa found the back of the net in the 88th minute before Mohamed Salah scored a fantastic solo goal to secure all three points for Liverpool. However, Jamie Carragher was far from impressed with how the Reds defended and highlighted Ibrahima Konate's poor showing. He said, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

"It is unbelievable. Arne Slot's made those changes to make sure things like this don't happen. Fantastic from Semenyo - but Liverpool have had this problem. How many players were ahead of the ball - maybe eight players - when they were winning 2-1? That can't happen. It's absolutely shocking at this level. For Semenyo to run that far and get his shot away is incredible - but where Konate is going? He had a really, really poor night tonight at centre-back."

Carragher added:

"That is not right. It's not. It's not only game on top of the Community Shield - but I've watched enough football in my life. This idea that everyone bombs forward, it's not for me. I don't like it. At no time last week in the Community Shield did I ever feel Liverpool were in control of the game. You can draw 2-2 with Palace, that can happen."

He concluded:

"But it's how easy Crystal Palace could get at Liverpool, how easy it was tonight. In the first half, Bournemouth should have been at least 2-0 up at one stage. There is definitely a problem that Arne Slot has to solve. People say 'they need a centre-back'. A centre-back doesn't fix that. He just takes Konate's place. It's about the make-up of the team with two attacking full-backs and a number ten who more interested in getting on the ball than defending like Szoboszlai was last season. If Liverpool continue like that, I don't think they will win the league."

Arne Slot will certainly be concerned with how his team have been exposed defensively by Crystal Palace and Bournemouth already this season. The Merseyside giants confirmed the signing of Giovanni Leoni on Friday, August 15 adding much-needed depth to their defensive ranks.

Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stole Martin Zubimendi from Liverpool

Pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mikel Arteta played a key role in convincing Martin Zubimendi to snub Liverpool. The Reds were close to signing the Spanish midfielder last summer but he ended up rejecting the Reds.

The UEFA European Championship-winning midfielder reportedly did not want to leave Real Sociedad, citing his loyalty to the Basque Country as his reason. However, he joined fellow Premier League side Arsenal this summer and Carragher believes that Mikel Arteta stole him from the Reds. The former England defender said on Stick to Football podcast:

"I’m convinced now that Mikel Arteta definitely stole him from Liverpool. He had agreed to come to Liverpool. He said he was coming – and at the last minute he said, “I don’t want to come. I’ll have another year [at Sociedad]."

He added:

"Mikel Arteta’s from the Basque area. There’s no doubt he’s been into him and said, 'We’re signing [Mikel] Merino this season, we’ll come for you next season'. The deal was done about halfway through the season. Arteta definitely stopped [Liverpool’s] deal. That’s why Zubimendi didn’t go to Liverpool. I think Arteta got into him. Listen, I’m not having a go at him, that’s just management."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacted really well to missing out on Zubimendi and gave Ryan Gravenberch a chance to impress in the number six role. The Dutchman played a pivotal role in the Reds' Premier League triumph last season.

Arsenal have signed Zubimendi this summer in a deal worth a reported £55.8 million. The Gunners have also signed Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cristian Mosquera this summer.

