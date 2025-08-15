"Mikel Arteta definitely stole him from Liverpool" - Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal boss convinced star to snub move to Anfield side

Pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stole Martin Zubimendi from Liverpool. The Gunners secured the midfielder's signature from Real Sociedad this summer in a deal worth a reported £55.8 million.

Zubimendi was close to joining Arne Slot's side last summer but dramatically turned the Reds down at the last minute. He reportedly did not want to leave his boyhood club, citing his loyalty to the Basque Country as his reason.

However, he ended up leaving Real Sociedad for Arsenal this summer and reportedly turned even Real Madrid down. Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mikel Arteta probably convinced the midfielder to reject the Reds last summer and told him to stay at Real Sociedad for another year. Carragher said on Stick to Football podcast:

"I’m convinced now that Mikel Arteta definitely stole him from Liverpool. He had agreed to come to Liverpool. He said he was coming – and at the last minute he said, “I don’t want to come. I’ll have another year [at Sociedad]."

The former England defender added:

"Mikel Arteta’s from the Basque area. There’s no doubt he’s been into him and said, 'We’re signing [Mikel] Merino this season, we’ll come for you next season'."

The pundit concluded:

"The deal was done about halfway through the season. Arteta definitely stopped [Liverpool’s] deal. That’s why Zubimendi didn’t go to Liverpool. I think Arteta got into him. Listen, I’m not having a go at him, that’s just management."

Expectations will be big from Zubimendi who is expected to become a key cog in Mikel Arteta's system. Arsenal finished second in the Premier League in three seasons back-to-back and have splashed the cash on big signings this summer. Apart from Zubimendi, the Gunners secured the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cristian Mosquera.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More