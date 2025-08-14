Wayne Rooney predicts where Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will finish in the 2025/26 Premier League table

Former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney has backed Liverpool to beat the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and other Premier League clubs for the title. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, the former England international predicted the top five for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Ad

Rooney has predicted Liverpool to retain their Premier League title, which will make them the most successful team in the English top division. They are now the joint-most successful club in the English top flight along with Manchester United with 20 titles each.

The Reds did not start the last season as favorites with Arne Slot replacing the iconic managerial figure of Jurgen Klopp following his nine-year spell. However, the Dutch manager completely took everyone by surprise and won the Premier League in his first season in English football.

Ad

Trending

Rooney has predicted Arsenal to finish second for the fourth season in a row despite big additions to their squad in the summer. The Gunners finally have a prolific number nine in Viktor Gyokeres and have also landed other top players like Martin Zubimendi.

The ex-Everton striker has tipped Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to finish third once again this season. The Sky Blues had a poor season last time out and have been pretty active during the summer transfer window.

Ad

Rooney backed Chelsea to finish fourth while tipping his former club Manchester United to secure the fifth spot. Chelsea finished fourth last season as well while the Red Devils recorded an embarrassing 15th-placed finish.

Joe Cole names the signing of the summer as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool spend close to £1 billion

Joe Cole has named Florian Wirtz as the signing of the summer, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a British record £116 million fee. We have witnessed a very eventful summer transfer window this time out, with almost every team, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal pretty active.

Ad

However, Joe Cole believes that German sensation Florian Wirtz is the standout signing of the summer. He has also insisted that the Reds are clear favorites for the title once again. He told TNT Sports:

"Liverpool have made a massive statement. When you see a player who can slow the game down like he can when he’s on the ball, he’s absolutely brilliant. I think it’s the signing of the summer. When was the last time Liverpool made a signing like this? For me it’s the statement signing."

Ad

The Chelsea great added:

"He’s the best young player in the world and they’ve just spent over £100m to get him. He’s just a natural footballer. The more we talk about Liverpool and their new signings, I just can’t see past them for the title now. For me they are the most clear favourites to win the league we’ve had in the last ten years. The best have got better again and they’ve raised the bar."

Arne Slot's side have so far splashed £263.5 million this summer, whereas Chelsea have invested £246.1 million. Arsenal have also strengthened their squad with an outlay of £194.9 million while Manchester United have spent £208.4 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More