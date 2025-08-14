Wayne Rooney predicts where Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will finish in the 2025/26 Premier League table

Former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney has backed Liverpool to beat the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and other Premier League clubs for the title. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, the former England international predicted the top five for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Rooney has predicted Liverpool to retain their Premier League title, which will make them the most successful team in the English top division. They are now the joint-most successful club in the English top flight along with Manchester United with 20 titles each.
The Reds did not start the last season as favorites with Arne Slot replacing the iconic managerial figure of Jurgen Klopp following his nine-year spell. However, the Dutch manager completely took everyone by surprise and won the Premier League in his first season in English football.
Rooney has predicted Arsenal to finish second for the fourth season in a row despite big additions to their squad in the summer. The Gunners finally have a prolific number nine in Viktor Gyokeres and have also landed other top players like Martin Zubimendi.
The ex-Everton striker has tipped Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to finish third once again this season. The Sky Blues had a poor season last time out and have been pretty active during the summer transfer window.
Rooney backed Chelsea to finish fourth while tipping his former club Manchester United to secure the fifth spot. Chelsea finished fourth last season as well while the Red Devils recorded an embarrassing 15th-placed finish.
Joe Cole names the signing of the summer as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool spend close to £1 billion
Joe Cole has named Florian Wirtz as the signing of the summer, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a British record £116 million fee. We have witnessed a very eventful summer transfer window this time out, with almost every team, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal pretty active.
However, Joe Cole believes that German sensation Florian Wirtz is the standout signing of the summer. He has also insisted that the Reds are clear favorites for the title once again. He told TNT Sports:
"Liverpool have made a massive statement. When you see a player who can slow the game down like he can when he’s on the ball, he’s absolutely brilliant. I think it’s the signing of the summer. When was the last time Liverpool made a signing like this? For me it’s the statement signing."
The Chelsea great added:
"He’s the best young player in the world and they’ve just spent over £100m to get him. He’s just a natural footballer. The more we talk about Liverpool and their new signings, I just can’t see past them for the title now. For me they are the most clear favourites to win the league we’ve had in the last ten years. The best have got better again and they’ve raised the bar."
Arne Slot's side have so far splashed £263.5 million this summer, whereas Chelsea have invested £246.1 million. Arsenal have also strengthened their squad with an outlay of £194.9 million while Manchester United have spent £208.4 million.