"If it wasn't for Liverpool, this fuc***g league would be sh*t" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright makes incredible Premier League title claim 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has launched an astonishing attack on the competitiveness of the Premier League, claiming that Liverpool have stopped the division from being "s**t"

Manchester City have dominated English football in recent seasons, having won the title four times in the past five years. Jurgen Klopp's side are the only team other than City to lift the trophy in that time, while also finishing second by one point on two occasions.

"If it wasn't for Liverpool, this f*cking league would be sh*t." [OTB]

Speaking to Off the Ball, Premier League Hall of Famer Wright gave a damning assessment of the top-flight's predictability, as he stated:

"If it wasn't for Liverpool this f*****g league would be s**t. Simply because (Manchester City) beat them on two occasions by one point and then they hammered them out of sight. If it wasn't for Liverpool it would be a precession."

Wright further added:

"(The Reds) are just a victim of the fact that they've been so good, there's no way they're mentally tired. You watch the Community Shield game, they absolutely hammered Man City in that game they were all over them. So it's just a case of it's been a bad start for them and they're going to need to catch up quick."

Manchester City are once again strong favorites to win the title this year, especially due to the summer signing of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

They have won two matches and drawn one in their three league matches so far this season.

Ian Wright feels teams may have figured out how to play against Liverpool

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the new campaign as they have drawn their opening two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Legendary Arsenal forward Wright believes that while teams still cannot contain City, they may have worked out how to take on the Merseyside club. The former England striker added:

"I think that what's happened is, teams realize what you have to do to Liverpool. Fulham closed down the midfield. I don't know what's happening at the moment, Thiago's not playing, they've got no creativity from there. They go to the wings, they put in the box. Between Palace and Fulham they delt with that no problem."

He added:

"They're going to need to find something in respects to their midfield. But they're going to have to do it quickly because you cannot let City continue doing what they're doing, because you can't see where they're going to lose a game."

