"If you look at it properly" - Thierry Henry believes Real Madrid could 'dominate Europe' for the next 6-7 years if they sign 25-year-old superstar

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry believes Real Madrid could dominate Europe for the foreseeable future if they sign Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo (via Mundo Deportivo), Henry mentioned that Mbappe could complete a squad filled with young and highly-talented players.

"If you look at it properly, if Mbappé goes to Real Madrid they will have a team that can dominate Europe and La Liga for maybe six or seven years because they will all be young, Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, Tchouameni."

The former French international also touched upon how Real Madrid know when to let go of long-serving players.

"What they do very well is to know when to get rid of players. I don’t mean players that it’s logical to get rid of. I mean it was time for Cristiano Ronaldo. It was time for Casemiro. It was time for Mesut Özil. It was time for Varane, who I think was out with a knee problem.”

Thierry Henry then spoke about a very important aspect of Real Madrid's transfer policy. He mentioned how they ensure key members of the old squad remain to help mould the youngsters for the future.

"There’s one thing you have to give Real Madrid a lot of credit for, and that’s the ability they have to make sure they build a team by keeping the old guard to make sure they can pass on to the guys coming in, to the youngsters they sign.”

Manager Carlo Ancelotti's current squad has an average age of 27.2 years. Veterans such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez have helped groom the new generation of players.

Reliving Thierry Henry magic for Arsenal 21 years ago today

Thierry Henry was one of the most fearsome strikers during his time playing for Arsenal. He was known for scoring wonderful goals, but also had an inclusive side to his game as he provided several assists as well.

Twenty-one years ago, the Frenchman produced one of his signature moments of magic against Chelsea in the FA Cup. Patrick Vieira long ball beat Chelsea's offside trap as Henry was through on goal. Blues custodian Carlo Cudicini came rushing out, but was bamboozled by Henry's swiveling move before scoring.

You can watch the video below:

The Frenchman made a total of 377 appearances for Arsenal across two stints. He is the club's all-time top scorer with 228 goals and has also provided 103 assists for his teammates.