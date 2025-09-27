“What are you smoking?”, “Coach must be waffling” - Chelsea fans fume at defender not being part of line-up to face Brighton

  • home icon
By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:37 GMT
Josh Acheampong misses out for Chelsea against Brighton
Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment at Enzo Maresca after he failed to name academy graduate Josh Acheampong in the XI for their game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The depleted Blues are set for a return to their home stadium for the first time this month, having played four consecutive away fixtures.

Maresca's side have failed to win any of their last two games in the league, drawing against Brentford before suffering a disappointing defeat at Manchester United last week. The Italian tactician has also seen his side suffer a number of injuries this week, but has no space for 19-year-old Acheampong in his starting XI.

Josh Acheampong was absent for Chelsea's EFL Cup win over Lincoln City due to illness and was expected to make today's XI with both Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo injured. The teenager has been named on the bench, leading fans on X to question the decision to leave him out once again.

A fan questioned the coach's choice of playing Trevoh Chalobah ahead of the youngster in the game.

Another fan did the same, but for Jorrel Hato.

A fan pointed out that Maresca claimed that he trusts Acheampong but refuses to play the youngster.

Another fan speculated on the reason for Acheampong's continued absence.

A fan asked why both Malo Gusto and Acheampong are not starting.

Another fan mocked Maresca's claims of trusting Acheamoong, calling the coach 'stiff'.

Enzo Maresca has opted for another 19-year-old, Hato, to start at centre-back alongside Trevoh Chalobah. The young Dutch international featured for the entirety of the game against Lincoln City on Tuesday and makes only his second league start of the season for the Blues.

Long-term absentees return to Chelsea squad for Brighton

Chelsea have welcomed the duo of Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia to their squad for the game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The duo have been named in a matchday squad for the first time this season, having previously been sidelined by injury.

Maresca hinted at a possible return to action for Badiashile and Lavia during his press conference on Friday, and both are on the bench for the visit of the Seagulls. French defender Badiashile has been out of action since featuring against Benfica in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer due to injury.

Midfielder Lavia also featured in the eventful game in Charlotte and has not been seen since due to injury. The Belgium international has yet to complete 90 minutes since joining Chelsea for over £50 million in the summer of 2023 due to various injury problems.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

