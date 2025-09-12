“If he makes a mistake, within 3 secs you don’t know what happened” - Ex-Liverpool and Man City man David James chooses between Alisson and Donnarumma

Former Premier League goalkeeper David James believes Liverpool star Alisson remains the best goalkeeper in the league despite Manchester City signing Gianluigi Donnarumma. He believes that the Brazilian has composure and all the qualities needed in a top club's shortstopper.

Speaking to the media (via Daily Mirror), James claimed that Alisson rectifies his mistake swiftly in the game and ensures that it does not lead ot a goal more often than not. He compared the Liverpool star to his playing days and said:

"My favourite keeper for many different reasons is Ali. Because he has all the attributes. He stops shots, his distribution is fantastic, his composure is so admirable and if he makes a mistake, within three seconds you don't know what happened."

"He is just so composed about things, whereas during my career, I might have been punching things or running round like a lunatic, one way or the other! But he genuinely, over many years now, has proven himself to be the best keeper and the way that Liverpool play, you need him. Ali was the only fit for Liverpool, and that's why they brought him in and had the success they've had."

James also heaped praise on Arsenal star David Raya, but added that the Spaniard is now on the same level as Alisson. He believes that the former Brentford goalkeeper has good distribution and makes incredible saves, and said:

"Having said that, there are other keepers like David Raya at Arsenal - we saw him against Manchester United - who are capable of making massively athletic saves. Obviously, his distribution and stuff like that are terrific too. He is a very, very good goalkeeper. But for whatever reason, Ali is better. It's going to be very difficult for Mamardashvili to take his place."

Alisson joined Liverpool for a then-record £66.8 million from AS Roma in 2018. He has been their main goalkeeper since, winning the Premier League twice and the UEFA Champions League once in his Anfield career.

Liverpool have Alisson's replacement ready at Anfield

Liverpool have planned for the future and signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as the long-term replacement for Alisson. They agreed a £29 million deal for the 24-year-old from Valencia in 2024, and signed him this summer ahead of the new season.

The Georgian star is set to play as the backup goalkeeper to Alisson this season, with the Brazilian starting all three Premier League matches so far. The Reds have also signed 20-year-old Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia this summer.

Arne Slot's side sold Caoimhin Kelleher, who was playing as the backup to Alisson last season, to Brentford in the recently concluded window. The London side agreed a £18 million deal to sign the Ireland star.

