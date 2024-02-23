“If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo, he will debate with you” - When ex-PSG star made revelation about Kylian Mbappe

Before France faced Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, former Paris Saint-Germain star Abdou Diallo talked about Kylian Mbappe's admiration for Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abdou Diallo, who currently plays for Qatar Stars League club Al-Arabi, was a part of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) between 2019 to 2023, where he played alongside Kylian Mbappe and Messi.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Lionel Messi's Argentina defeated France on penalties to win their third crown, Diallo claimed that Mbappe was a huge supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Senegalese defender also revealed that the 25-year-old would always engage in Messi vs Ronaldo debate. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable."

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he scored eight goals, one more than Lionel Messi, who scored seven. The French forward also scored a hat-trick in the final against La Albiceleste, however, Les Bleus failed to defend their title in Qatar, eventually losing the match (4-2) on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG teammate is keen to join Real Madrid: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is keen to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2025. Hakimi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire in the summer of 2026. As a result, the Ligue 1 giants might be looking forward to selling the Moroccan earlier to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Hakimi is a product of Real Madrid's academy, La Fabrica. However, he was loaned by the Spanish capital to Borussia Dortmund. Eventually, he joined Inter Milan and then Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal. Since joining PSG, he has made 105 appearances across all competitions, bagging 13 goals and 17 assists.

Earlier this month, transfer expert David Ornstein claimed that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving PSG at the end of the season. Moreover, MARCA later reported that the Frenchman had already signed a five-year deal with the club and would be their highest-paid player.

According to the aforementioned report, Mbappe will be earning €15 million and €20 million (plus bonuses) annually at Los Blancos.