"If he has any messages" - Mikel Arteta dares Brentford striker Ivan Toney to post message before Arsenal clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants Brentford striker Ivan Toney to share his message before the Gunners travel to the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday (September 18).

Toney and Arsenal had an incident recently. After newly promoted Brentford secured a 2-0 victory over the Gunners on the opening day of the 2021-22 season, Toney tweeted “nice kick about with the boys”, which did not go down well with Arteta.

Nevertheless, the Spanish tactician has praised Toney for his recent run of good performances. Arteta has compared Toney's rise to Jamie Vardy's, another late bloomer in English football.

Speaking ahead of the game at Brentford, Arteta teased Toney to post a pre-match message (via the Evening Standard):

"I haven't written the script for the pre-match message on Sunday, so if he has any messages and wants to post before then, I could always write them down. I think his is a great story. This country has had stories like this in the last few seasons - the same with Jamie Vardy - and how his career happened is extraordinary."

He added:

"It shows opportunities are open for anybody; it is just about showing consistency and quality and belief. It can happen at any age."

Not too long ago, Toney was playing in League One with Peterborough United. The forward has now taken the Premier League by storm.

Toney has netted five goals and provided three assists in seven league games this season. His great run of form has seen him earn his first call-up for England for the UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

Arsenal will return to top of table with win against Brentford

A win against Brentford will see Mikel Arteta's men return to top spot in the Premier League. The Gunners have 15 points from six games. They have dropped to third in the standings after Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur won their games on Saturday.

By beating the Bees, Arsenal will move back above Manchester City and Spurs in the standings.

The Gunners' perfect 5-0 start to their season ended with a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United two weeks ago. They will now look to return to winning ways against Brentford.

