“If Messi had been Brazilian and Neymar Argentine, we’d say Neymar is better” - Diego Maradona’s ex-assistant on working with Lionel Messi

Former Argentina assistant coach Fernando Signorini has shared his thoughts on working with current national team captain Lionel Messi and also drew a Neymar comparison.

Signorini is one of the select few who have coached Diego Maradona and Messi, two of the greatest players ever to have graced the beautiful game. While he coached Maradona at the 1986, 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cups, Signorini, as Maradona's assistant coach, trained Messi at the 2010 edition.

He said about Messi (as per Flash Score) and his relationship with the late Maradona:

"How can we forget that other genius … who was born to be enjoyed, not explained. If Messi had been Brazilian and Neymar Argentine, we'd say Neymar is better. That's why we have to be careful with comparisons. It was obvious, like when you flip the cards in truco and the tip of the sword appears; it's the same. He just needed time; his relationship with Diego was wonderful.

Lavishing high praise on Messi, Signorini continued:

"You can't believe how this dwarf plays," Diego would say. He was born for this, and it's inexplicable that he has two brothers who were raised, cared for and fed the same way, and the other two can't do with four hands what he does with his left foot. He's an artist who plays football."

Messi currently plays his club football with Inter Miami in the US, where the next edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled in 2026, along with Canada and Mexico.

Lionel Messi's Argentina career by the numbers

Argentina captain Lionel Messi looks on.

Lionel Messi has had a stellar career with Argentina since making his senior debut in a 2-1 friendly win over Hungary in 2005. He has since gone on to win multiple competitions with the Albiceleste.

The 37-year-old is his country's all-time top-scorer, assist-provider and appearance-maker, with 112 goals and 61 assists in 191 games across competitions. It's the most goals in men's international football after Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 136 strikes for Portugal.

Apart from 51 goals in friendlies, La Pulga has scored 34 times in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 13 times in the tournament proper and 14 times in the Copa America. After winning his first senior international title with the Albiceleste at Copa America 2021, Messi would go on to win the 2022 Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup that year, before winning another Copa in 2024.

