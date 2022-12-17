Kerala Blasters forward Rahul KP made an interesting admission about Argentina and Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18.

Lionel Scaloni's team are set to take on France in the final at the Lusail Stadium. They defeated Croatia by a scoreline of 3-0 in the semi-finals. Their talismanic captain scored one and assisted another goal during the high-voltage clash.

Not only in the game against Croatia, but the former Barcelona man has also been quite phenomenal throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has already scored five goals and is leading the race for the Golden Boot jointly with his club teammate Kylian Mbappe. A showdown between the two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forwards is set to take place on December 18.

The Argentine No. 10 has also managed to bag three assists during the course of the tournament in Qatar.

Rahul KP pointed out the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's importance for La Albiceleste.

In a training ground video, he said:

"If Messi did not play for Argentina, Argentina is Zero."

Other players like Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Emiliano Martinez have stepped up during the tournament in Qatar for Argentina. However, Messi has been central to their success. Hence, it's understandable why the Indian youngster feels that way.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are looking to break their 36-year-long FIFA World Cup drought

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Messi is looking to win the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his illustrious career. If the Argentine captain manages to do so, La Albiceleste's 36-year-long drought will come to an end.

Their last triumph on the world stage came back in 1986 when a certain Diego Maradona starred for Argentina.

A date with destiny awaits the Argentine captain.

France, meanwhile, will look to spoil the party for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Kylian Mbappe and Co. have been at their brilliant best in Qatar. Didier Deschamps is a man on a mission as he looks to guide his country to back-to-back World Cup trophies.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



How will it end tomorrow? France beat Argentina 4-3 at their last World Cup meeting.How will it end tomorrow? France beat Argentina 4-3 at their last World Cup meeting.How will it end tomorrow? 👀 https://t.co/3dEzeaOQ3f

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 5710 votes