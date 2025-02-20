"If he had been Messi, it would have got a lot more attention" - Reporter says Brighton star's goal against Chelsea didn't get credit it deserved

BBC reporter Johnny Cantor has claimed that Kaoru Mitoma's recent goal for Brighton & Hove Albion against Chelsea would have garnered significantly more attention had Lionel Messi scored it. The Seagulls beat the Blues 3-0 in a Premier League game on February 14 at the Amex Stadium.

Mitoma opened the scoring for his side in the 27th minute. Bart Verbruggen’s long pass found the Japanese winger, who expertly netted it into the bottom corner. Yankuba Minteh scored a brace (38' and 63') to help the hosts to a comfortable victory.

However, Johnny Cantor believes Mitoma’s strike did not get the deserved recognition. He said (via BBC):

"It's about the finish as well. It's all good and well having flicks and skills, when they show the little showboating montages it's all well and good, but if it doesn't come to anything then it is a bit irrelevant."

He added:

"Whereas he has the ability to go on and score the goal and, for me, that is just as important. Having done something amazing like that with your skill but then to have the composure and precision to score as well. If Mitoma had been Messi, it would have got a lot more attention than it did."

Apart from the Premier League clash on Valentine’s Day. Mitoma also scored the winner against Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 8. The game ended 2-1 in Brighton’s favor.

''The touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season'' - Jamie Carragher lauds Kaoru Mitoma’s 'Messi-like' goal in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Chelsea

Kaoru Mitoma’s stunner in Brighton’s 3-0 win against Chelsea on February 14 earned him a lot of plaudits. Former Liverpool star and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher likened the Japanese winger’s touch to that of Lionel Messi.

While commentating for Sky Sports, Carragher said:

"The touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season - and the finish isn't bad either. That's Messi-like and I don't say that lightly. Pure genius."

Mitoma has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances for Brighton this term.

