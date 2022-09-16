"If Messi passes me (in titles) I’m going to play until I’m 50” - Dani Alves makes hilarious statement about PSG superstar Lionel Messi and retirement

Barcelona great Dani Alves has once again dismissed talks about retirement and hilariously claimed that he would continue playing until he is 50 if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi passes him in the number of titles won.

The Brazilian, who currently plays for Pumas UNAM in Mexico, has won 43 trophies in his career so far. He is at the top of the list for the most number of titles won by a football, with Messi (41 titles) in second place.

Speaking to ESPN journalist Hugo Sanchez (h/t MARCA), Alves was quizzed about his plans for the future and possible retirement. He spoke about Pumas UNAL first and said:

"First, before requesting anything, I like to deliver. I have a year to prove myself with them. I wouldn't have a problem. I need to show them that I can, that together we can build a very cool team in Mexico, that plays in a different way, that young people take a step forward."

The Brazilian defender went on to talk about his possible retirement, and joked:

"I don't like to think about the future because it's always unknown. I let life take me. If Messi passes me (in titles), I'm going to play until I'm 50".

Dani Alves sent a message to Lionel Messi in the summer

Lionel Messi did not have the best of debut seasons with PSG. He managed to score just six goals in the league, but still finished with the Ligue1 title in his hands.

Dani Alves posted an infographic of his former teammate catching up on the number of titles won and captioned it:

"Life always says: If you are going to be overtaken sometimes, let it be by someone better than you," the Brazilian wrote.

"This post is not for ego, it's just for you to also believe in yourself. Define your destiny and fight every day until you reach the goal!!"

Lionel Messi is aiming for a big season with PSG, and has already scored five goals in 10 matches this term.

