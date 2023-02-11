“If Messi renews with PSG, he might just be dumber than Ronaldo” – Twitter explodes as PSG suffer embarrasing 3-1 defeat to Monaco

As Lionel Messi-less Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat against AS Monaco in Ligue 1, a few fans stated that Cristiano Ronaldo cast a spell on the French club during the Riyadh Season Cup. After suffering a 2-1 loss against Olympique Marseille in their last game, the Parisians have yet again succumbed to a defeat.
Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring for Philippe Clement's side in the fourth minute of the game. Things took a turn for the worse when Wissam Ben Yedder found the back of the net in the 18th minute of the match.
Waren Zaire-Emery gave Christophe Galtier's team a glimmer of hope with his goal in the 39th minute of the match. Ben Yedder, however, struck yet again before the half-time whistle.
The Parisian club remained at the top of the Ligue 1 table despite their defeat. They now have 54 points on the board after 23 games.
Their recent run of form, however, has been far from impressive. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were absent against AS Monaco, meaning Neymar was responsible for spearheading the attack. The Brazilian failed to make a positive impact. A few fans even claimed that Messi shouldn't renew with the Parisians and made a weird comparison with Ronaldo.
Worrying signs are prevalent ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Fans are not at all happy with the team's performance leading up to the mega game.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG were defeated by AS Monaco in Ligue 1:
PSG will need Lionel Messi to be their hero in the UEFA Champions League and provide a Cristiano Ronaldo esque knockout masterclass
Lionel Messi and Neymar will play for PSG while Kylian Mbappe will not take the field against Bayern Munich. Given Galtier's team's current form, drastic improvement is needed.
The Argentine superstar is the most experienced attacker on the team. He has a phenomenal record in the UEFA Champions League. No player, bar Ronaldo, has scored more goals than him in the competition.
The Portuguese was often known for his stunning displays in the knockout stages of the competition. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner might have to replicate one of those if PSG are to get past Bayern.