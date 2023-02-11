“If Messi renews with PSG, he might just be dumber than Ronaldo” – Twitter explodes as PSG suffer embarrasing 3-1 defeat to Monaco

As Lionel Messi-less Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat against AS Monaco in Ligue 1, a few fans stated that Cristiano Ronaldo cast a spell on the French club during the Riyadh Season Cup. After suffering a 2-1 loss against Olympique Marseille in their last game, the Parisians have yet again succumbed to a defeat.

Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring for Philippe Clement's side in the fourth minute of the game. Things took a turn for the worse when Wissam Ben Yedder found the back of the net in the 18th minute of the match.

Waren Zaire-Emery gave Christophe Galtier's team a glimmer of hope with his goal in the 39th minute of the match. Ben Yedder, however, struck yet again before the half-time whistle.

The Parisian club remained at the top of the Ligue 1 table despite their defeat. They now have 54 points on the board after 23 games.

Their recent run of form, however, has been far from impressive. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were absent against AS Monaco, meaning Neymar was responsible for spearheading the attack. The Brazilian failed to make a positive impact. A few fans even claimed that Messi shouldn't renew with the Parisians and made a weird comparison with Ronaldo.

Worrying signs are prevalent ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Fans are not at all happy with the team's performance leading up to the mega game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG were defeated by AS Monaco in Ligue 1:

PSG Chief @psg_chief | At half time, Luis Campos went crazy in the PSG locker room and spoke bitterly to the players. 🗣@PVSportFR #PSG | At half time, Luis Campos went crazy in the PSG locker room and spoke bitterly to the players. 🗣 @Aiello_David 🚨💥🚨 | At half time, Luis Campos went crazy in the PSG locker room and spoke bitterly to the players. 🗣@Aiello_David @PVSportFR #PSG🔴🔵

Vinnnieeee_07🙋🙆🤦 @winnitforme @psg_chief @Aiello_David @PVSportFR I am guessing what will happen if we get knocked out in CL @psg_chief @Aiello_David @PVSportFR I am guessing what will happen if we get knocked out in CL

Dev @Dev01230 @psg_chief @Aiello_David

no philosophy no management just relies on indivisual's brilliance @PVSportFR joke of a clubno philosophy no management just relies on indivisual's brilliance @psg_chief @Aiello_David @PVSportFR joke of a club no philosophy no management just relies on indivisual's brilliance

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ PRESKO IS BACKKKK PRESKO IS BACKKKK✅

PSG Chief @psg_chief



#ASMPSG 📸 | Neymar Jr angry & frustrated with Vitinha for not releasing the ball 📸 | Neymar Jr angry & frustrated with Vitinha for not releasing the ball #ASMPSG🔴🔵 https://t.co/CsSWHjsHEf

Sagnik Das @Sagnik0324 @psg_chief I bet this guys dont know how to attack. They are just clueless what to do after getting the ball @psg_chief I bet this guys dont know how to attack. They are just clueless what to do after getting the ball

... @Abo_zalah @psg_chief Idk what happened to Vitinha, he was so good before the world cup. When Veratti is not next to him, he becomes so stupid with his decisions. @psg_chief Idk what happened to Vitinha, he was so good before the world cup. When Veratti is not next to him, he becomes so stupid with his decisions.

PSG Fan Club Helsinki @PSGHelsinki Just. Shoot. The. Ball.



You don't have to try to run inside the goal dribbling it. Just. Shoot. The. Ball. You don't have to try to run inside the goal dribbling it.

Get French Football News @GFFN 46 | Monaco 3-1 PSG: After a difficult first 45 minutes, Bitshiabu makes way at the break and is replaced by Ramos. 46 | Monaco 3-1 PSG: After a difficult first 45 minutes, Bitshiabu makes way at the break and is replaced by Ramos.

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ Pourquoi paniquons-nous sur le terrain ? Pourquoi paniquons-nous sur le terrain ? 😭😭

🇫🇷 @cmvinga

EKITIKE vs MONACO highlights🦍🦍 the new mbappe?? EKITIKE vs MONACO highlights🦍🦍 the new mbappe??😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/PBWdTwhVzI

J @OJessica28 @THEBONDGIRL5 @Desmund_Oris No, Mbappe no, I think they just added Neymar and Hakimi not quite long @THEBONDGIRL5 @Desmund_Oris No, Mbappe no, I think they just added Neymar and Hakimi not quite long

-mbappé defender- @killyist RAMOS ALMOST SCORED AN OWN GOAL?!?! RAMOS ALMOST SCORED AN OWN GOAL?!?! https://t.co/GVTrTR73aO

B Nᶜʳᶠ @BnTrembb Se o Messi ou Mbappe não joga contra o Bayern acabou Se o Messi ou Mbappe não joga contra o Bayern acabou

LLF @laligafrauds Messi ghosting once again in a crucial game in the title race against an actual good side. Water is wet Messi ghosting once again in a crucial game in the title race against an actual good side. Water is wet https://t.co/Fi8DFc7432

PSG Club Boise @psg_boise DONNARUMMA WITH A GROWN MAN SAVE DONNARUMMA WITH A GROWN MAN SAVE

Sam P. @elasticomove @GFFN …Absolutely horrendous recruit with 3 best players bailing them occasionally. Selfish players who plays for themselves. @LukeEntwistle Wake up ? As if they were world beater before…Absolutely horrendous recruit with 3 best players bailing them occasionally. Selfish players who plays for themselves. @GFFN @LukeEntwistle Wake up ? As if they were world beater before 😂😂…Absolutely horrendous recruit with 3 best players bailing them occasionally. Selfish players who plays for themselves.

Dav @DGLaugier @GFFN @LukeEntwistle Craquer is the word for lighting a flare, hence the joke. @GFFN @LukeEntwistle Craquer is the word for lighting a flare, hence the joke.

H.🕊 @PsgKD7 this pic applies to any match this pic applies to any match https://t.co/VT6qwgj3D5

Abja🇯🇲 @AbjaFCB If Messi renews with PSG, he might just be dumber than Ronaldo. If Messi renews with PSG, he might just be dumber than Ronaldo.

Radman @Radmanx23



PSG have been awful most of the season and are currently losing to 2nd place Monaco, yet they’re still 7 points clear at the top Ligue 1 is genuinely one of the worst leagues right now.PSG have been awful most of the season and are currently losing to 2nd place Monaco, yet they’re still 7 points clear at the top Ligue 1 is genuinely one of the worst leagues right now. PSG have been awful most of the season and are currently losing to 2nd place Monaco, yet they’re still 7 points clear at the top 😂 https://t.co/iYuCbxXVwu

👩🏾‍💻 @isirspov they wanted messi out of the team well this is psg without messi lol have fun i guess they wanted messi out of the team well this is psg without messi lol have fun i guess https://t.co/PObjMJLNht

suri @suricidal i’m fully convinced that cristiano ronaldo cast an evil eye on psg at that friendly match i’m fully convinced that cristiano ronaldo cast an evil eye on psg at that friendly match

H.🕊 @PsgKD7 Vitinha before the world cup Vitinha before the world cup https://t.co/n6OmKGZGxd

Trig @Kharlerh Lionel Messi is expected to carry this PSG side against Bayern Munich immediately after coming back from injury. He truly has never had it easy in his career. Lionel Messi is expected to carry this PSG side against Bayern Munich immediately after coming back from injury. He truly has never had it easy in his career.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Not even Messi can save PSG. France got to the World Cup final back to back WITH very solid players, but a VERY RICH club like PSG are unable to recruit proper footballers in that whole country. Messi, RUN! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Not even Messi can save PSG. France got to the World Cup final back to back WITH very solid players, but a VERY RICH club like PSG are unable to recruit proper footballers in that whole country. Messi, RUN! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

َ @neyjunior10s they need another group therapy session the chemistry between psg is no where to be seenthey need another group therapy session the chemistry between psg is no where to be seen 💀 they need another group therapy session

👾 @crewIovers psg is the kendall jenner of football bc their dedication to never serving is insane psg is the kendall jenner of football bc their dedication to never serving is insane

Clev @FCBClev10 PSG have the highest salary bill in Europe (730m), have been backed by an oil-rich state for over 10 years, and still their project is burning to the ground. Im loving every minute of it. PSG have the highest salary bill in Europe (730m), have been backed by an oil-rich state for over 10 years, and still their project is burning to the ground. Im loving every minute of it.

PSG will need Lionel Messi to be their hero in the UEFA Champions League and provide a Cristiano Ronaldo esque knockout masterclass

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi and Neymar will play for PSG while Kylian Mbappe will not take the field against Bayern Munich. Given Galtier's team's current form, drastic improvement is needed.

The Argentine superstar is the most experienced attacker on the team. He has a phenomenal record in the UEFA Champions League. No player, bar Ronaldo, has scored more goals than him in the competition.

The Portuguese was often known for his stunning displays in the knockout stages of the competition. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner might have to replicate one of those if PSG are to get past Bayern.

