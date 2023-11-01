“If Messi wins the Ballon d'Or this year, I’ll quit football!” – When Cristiano Ronaldo made emphatic claim during Lionel Messi battle 

Cristiano Ronaldo once claimed he would quit playing football if Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or back in 2019.

Lionel Messi recently won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday, October 30. In beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, the 36-year-old solidified his claim to being the greatest footballer of all time.

The Argentine now has the most Ballons d'Or in history with eight, with Cristiano Ronaldo being second with five. Back in 2019, the battle between the two superstars was much closer.

Both Ronaldo and Messi had won five Ballons d'Or each at that time and were competing against each other for a shot at their sixth award after their impressive seasons for Juventus and Barcelona respectively.

Prior to the ceremony, Cristiano Ronaldo sat down with former France Football journalist Thierry Marchand for a series of interviews for the latter's book, Flammarion.

Ronaldo accused Messi of staying in his bubble at Barcelona, saying (via L'Equipe):

"It's so easy to stay in your bubble when you're successful. Not to leave your comfort zones as I have always done. Look, I dared to come to Turin, change clubs, championships, football culture. I put myself in danger. I took this risk which, I am sure, caused me to lose the Ballon d'Or last year. I don't regret anything, but... If Messi wins the Ballon d'Or this year, I'll quit football!''

Lionel Messi ultimately went on to hoist his sixth prize that year on December 2, 2019. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk finished in second place, while Cristiano Ronaldo had the settle for third. Fortunately, the latter didn't quit and currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo deserve to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't bear the thought of Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or in 2019, even claiming he would quit playing football. The Inter Miami superstar went on to win the prestigious award that year. Let's take a look at what both players achieved in 2019.

Ronaldo had a stellar 2018-19 season at Juventus, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. His numbers helped the Old Lady to win the Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana.

In contrast, Messi arguably had a better campaign at Barcelona. He scored 51 goals and registered 22 assists in 50 appearances in total, winning La Liga and Supercopa de Espana.

In the final standings for the reputable prize, Messi finished first with 686 points. Van Dijk was the runner-up with 679, while Ronaldo finished third with 476.