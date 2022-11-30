"If you need my ankle, I'd be happy to share it with you" - Italy legend makes incredible claim on Brazil attacker's Neymar injury 

Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has expressed his strong desire to see Neymar back in action for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In a recent interview, Del Piero gave the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar his best and stunningly offered to share his ankle to alleviate the Brazilian's injury.

Neymar picked up a nasty ankle injury in Brazil’s Group G opener (2-0 win) over Serbia. It is feared that the PSG superstar might not be able to recover in time to help Selecao in the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

(Source: Neymar will MISS Brazil's final group game against Cameroon because of his ankle injury.(Source: @MailSport 🚨 Neymar will MISS Brazil's final group game against Cameroon because of his ankle injury.(Source: @MailSport) https://t.co/s0dctQHyoE

Disheartened by the news of the Brazilian superstar’s injury, Del Piero has offered to share his ankle to see the forward back on the pitch again. Speaking to Fox and ESPN in Qatar, the former Juventus forward said (via Tutto Mercato Web):

“The genetics of today's players say that they are more harder, stronger and faster than before. This year we see much tougher fights. I really wish Neymar the best, I would like to see him again on the pitch.

“My friend Neymar, if you need my ankle I am happy to share it with you I'm very sorry about the injury, if you need it I'm happy to lend it to you because I'd just like to see you on the pitch again.”

The no. 10’s World Cup run was cut short in 2014 as well. Colombia midfielder Camilo Zuniga kneed the PSG man during the quarter-finals and broke a vertebra. Without their talisman, the five-time World Cup winners suffered a historic 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semi-finals.

Brazil can go deep in 2022 FIFA World Cup even without Neymar

Unlike in 2014, Brazil are not overly reliant on one particular player. They now have a host of footballers who can pitch in during Neymar’s absence.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has already proven to be quite a handful on the left flank, providing an assist in two games. Barcelona ace Raphinha has created chances at will down the right side.

Casemiro, who scored the winning goal against Switzerland in the 83rd minute to ensure round-of-16 qualification, is also capable of popping up with stunning strikes. And, of course, there is Richarlison, who scored a mesmerizing brace against Serbia to get Brazil’s campaign up and running.

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR O gol foi anulado, mas o Vini ia meter essa homenagem BRABA pro Neymar! 🫶🏼 Meu elenco tá unido! #TNTSportsNoQatar O gol foi anulado, mas o Vini ia meter essa homenagem BRABA pro Neymar! 🫶🏼 Meu elenco tá unido! #TNTSportsNoQatar https://t.co/7ollE1LQs6

Tite also has a deep bench to fall back upon, consisting of the likes of Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, and Antony, amongst others. Even if the PSG ace does not recover in time for the knockout rounds, the Selecao have every right to fancy themselves going the distance in Qatar.

Tite’s men will take on Cameroon in their final Group G fixture on Friday night (2 December). A draw will be enough to take them through to the last 16 as Group G winners.

