"If we need any help, we can speak to him" - Manchester United's Anthony Elanga on sharing dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga is happy to be sharing the dressing room with a footballing legend like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old winger said that having an experienced player around is beneficial both on and off the field. Elanga has also lauded Ronaldo for his personality off the pitch. The youngster said in this regard (via the club's official website):

“It’s really good. I get into training quite early, and I see him and we have a chat, and we’ll speak a lot. If we had a game the day before, we’ll speak about the game or training, and we also speak about what we do in the gym."

Elanga added:

"He’s a really good person to have around the place, not just because of what he does on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. If we need any help we can speak to him. He’s easy-going and a really good person to be around.”

Anthony Elanga has had a breakout season for Manchester United. The Swedish winger has got ample opportunities this season after Anthony Martial was loaned out to Sevilla in January and Mason Greenwood's indefinite suspension.

The 19-year-old has recently been preferred ahead of Marcus Rashford by interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Elanga has made 18 appearances for United, scoring three times. That includes a strike against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite his highs, Elanga has also had a few lows. The winger missed the decisive penalty against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round. However, it's worth mentioning that Ronaldo was one of the first players to console Elanga after the latter's penalty miss.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's highest goalscorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has netted 18 times in 33 appearances across competitions.

However, things haven't been all rosy for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Despite starting the season in great form, Ronaldo scored just once in ten games at the start of 2022.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo is just 4 goals away from reaching 100 Premier League goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is just 4 goals away from reaching 100 Premier League goals. 🔥 https://t.co/4NXZgI9xxz

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the barren run in style, scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-2 win Premier League win earlier this month. However, he drew a blank against Atletico at Old Trafford as United were knocked out in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Bhargav