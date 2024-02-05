"If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona he would've won a Ballon d'Or" - When Luis Suarez made incredible claim about ex-teammate 

Luis Suarez's old advice to his former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr. resurfaced on his birthday (February 5).

The Latin American duo, along with Argentina captain Lionel Messi, formed a fearsome attacking trio at the Catalan club, affectionately called the 'MSN'.

They won the European treble back in the 2014-15 season, their first campaign playing together. However, the partnership ended when the Brazilian attacker left Azulgrana to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record €222 million transfer fee in 2017.

Last year, Suarez told Placar TV about the advice he and Lionel Messi gave Neymar. Suarez said (via ESPN):

"'Ney, if you want to win everything, stay here with us [at Barcelona]... Or go to England, it's better to [Manchester] City, because football is better there'... if Neymar would've stayed at Barcelona he would've won a Ballon d'Or for sure."

Suarez and Messi believed that playing in a more competitive league, like La Liga or the Premier League, would have been better for Neymar's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian was spectacular for Barca, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists in 186 appearances for the club.

The skillful winger also had a successful stint with PSG, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists in 173 matches for the Parisians. The 32-year-old, however, has left European football. He joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023.

Luis Suarez's old comments about retiring together with former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, apart from forming a formidable attacking trio on the field, also had a close relationship off it. The Uruguayan striker once revealed that they vowed to retire together.

Last year, the former Barcelona striker said that he agreed with his former attacking partners that they would retire together. Suarez said:

“We also agreed about it with Ney. We hope to spend the last days of our career in the same club. Purely enjoy the joy of football and play football as we like and retire together. I don't know about Ney, but Messi and I will definitely be there together.”

Suarez recently completed a transfer to Inter Miami and is once again teammates with Lionel Messi. The pair looks set to retire together, as promised. The other member of the legendary trio, Neymar, however, is currently an Al-Hilal player.