“If you are not, I don’t have the patience to waste time” - Ex-Manchester United assistant coach opens up on how he challenged Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United coach Carlos Queiroz has opened up about his experience of working with Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the initial years of the latter's career. The Portugal international was signed by the Red Devils from Sporting CP in the summer of 2003 for a reported €19 million fee.

After arriving at Old Trafford, Queiroz posed Ronaldo with a challenge to unlock his potential. Speaking to O Jogo about his time with the attacker, the coach said (via GOAL):

“One day I called him into my office, when we were starting to introduce certain technological approaches. 'I have a challenge for you. You were born to be the best player in the world and that is a privilege, you should be grateful for that blessing. I am here to help you, but you have to tell me if you are available to work because, if you are not, I don't have the patience to waste time'. The next morning, he knocked on the door to ask when we were starting. He was always one of the first to arrive."

Ronaldo's efforts seemingly paid off as he completed a successful first spell with Manchester United. He was bought by European giants Real Madrid for a reported €94 million in the summer of 2009.

The Portuguese star returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 but left the club in November 2022 after having his contract mutually terminated. Overall, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made 346 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists.

He managed to win the UEFA Champions League once and the Premier League thrice, among other honors in Manchester.

Ivan Toney chooses Lionel Messi over former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in winner stays on segment

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney chose Lionel Messi over former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo in a winner stays on segment with Mail Sport. The former Brentford attacker was tasked with choosing between numerous forward players until one was remaining.

There isn't much separating Messi and Ronaldo, who are both considered widely to be among the best players of all time. However, it is the Argentina international who is three Ballon d'Or awards ahead of his Portuguese rival and has a World Cup trophy to his name.

Both players are now seemingly in the final legs of their career, having departed Europe in the past couple of years. Ronaldo plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League, whereas Messi represents MLS outfit Inter Miami.

