“If not, I will resign” – Spanish presenter ‘assures’ Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG for Real Madrid

The transfer saga between PSG and Real Madrid for French international Kylian Mbappe has started to gain pace. Now, in a recent episode of viral Spanish show El Chiringuito de Jugones, veteran spanish presenter Josep Pedrerol has made bold claims about transfer reports relating to Mbappe. Pedrerol stated that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player at the start of next season and if not he added that he will resign his job.

Signing Kylian Mbappe has always been a super priority for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Perez has consistently tried to allure Mbappe to switch sides and play for Los Blancos over the past few years. The French superstar has also expressed his willingness to play for the European champions on multiple occasions. Due to the pandemic and the stadium renovation project, Madrid decided to stay low in the transfer market in recent years. However, during last summer's transfer window, Perez decided to go all out and sign Mbappe from PSG by submitting two monstrous bid of £137million (€160m) and £145.5m (€170m) on the table.

However, Paris Saint Germain were firm in their decision not to sell Mbappe during the last summer window. As a result, PSG might have messed up their only chance of getting a transfer fee for the sale of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe will become a free agent at the end of this season as the French international hasn't agreed to sign an extension with the club. The PSG hierarchy have been trying hard to get the 23 year old to sign an extension with the club but now it certainly looks like a lost cause.

With just six months left on his contract, Mbappe could decide his future by making a pre-agreement with any club in this january transfer window. It certainly looks like Mbappe is destined to be a Real Madrid player next season.

Veteran spanish presenter Joseph Pedrerol also has the same sentiment as he his super convinced that he will see the 23 year old don the white jersey of Los Blancos next season. Pedrerol then went on to make a bold claim that he would resign from his journalism job if Mbappe doesn't end up in Madrid next season.

“I assure you. Mbappe will play at Real Madrid next season. I assure you. And if not, I will resign!” said Joseph Pedrerol.

Has Real Madrid won the cold war against PSG?

For the past few years, there has been great heat between Real Madrid and PSG. One of the major reasons for this has to be the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. The fact that Paris decided to reject the £145.5m (€170m) that Madrid offered for Mbappe, who had only one year left on his contract, speaks a lot about the ego clash that has been happening between Florentino Perez and Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

This was also evident with the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga who was on the wish list of Paris Saint Germain. Madrid swooped in and signed the player who was very close to becoming a Paris Saint Germain player. With Mbappe refusing to extend his contract with PSG, it looks like Madrid have finally won the battle.

