“If they offer me £50 million, I want £70 million” – Simon Jordan urges club to raise selling price for ‘very talented’ Arsenal target

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has urged Leeds United to play hardball over the potential sale of Raphinha.

Arsenal have made a bid for the Brazilian, according to reports from The Athletic. The bid is expected to be rejected out of hand by the Peacocks but speculation will continue to grow over a potential move.

Raphinha was a key part of Leeds' Premier League survival under Jesse Marsch, managing 11 goals and three assists in 35 league appearances.

The fee being touted as what Arsenal have looked to have proposed for the former Stade Rennais star is £42.9 million (per TeamTalk).

Simon Jordan believes that Raphinha is vital to the West Yorkshire club and that the £42.9 million reported fee is below what Leeds should look to sell the player for.

He told talkSPORT (via TeamTalk):

“Not enough, not enough for Leeds. He’s a good player, an integral part of Leeds. He’s a very very talented footballer from the same genre as Riyad Mahrez.”

Jordan continued:

“If Leeds are going to be forced into a situation where they sell him because Arsenal are currently doing better, they’ve got to pay top, top money. That’s what Leeds have to do and what Andrea Radrizzani has to achieve."

Jordan believes that Leeds should drive a hard bargain in negotiating over Raphinha, urging the side to negotiate a higher price:

“For Raphinha, as much as I can get. If they offer me £50million, I want £70million. If they offer me £70million, I want £80million. I’d want them to work as hard as they can and sweat the asset.

"They must make sure they get nothing from me that was vaguely resembling what they thought was a deal."

Arsenal have competition in their pursuit of Leeds United winger Raphinha

European heavyweights are slugging it out for Raphinha

Arsenal are not the only top European side attempting to lure Raphinha away from Elland Road this summer.

The Athletic reports that Barcelona and Chelsea are also in the race to sign the Brazilian, with both sides' Champions League qualification being key.

Barcelona could do with his addition but financial complications are plaguing the La Liga side's pursuit of the Brazilian.

@David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK Arsenal have submitted a bid for Raphinha this evening however they are not his preferred destination, after Barcelona, it’s understood Chelsea would be Raphinha’s preferred choice over them. Arsenal have submitted a bid for Raphinha this evening however they are not his preferred destination, after Barcelona, it’s understood Chelsea would be Raphinha’s preferred choice over them. @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK

Chelsea would be a good destination for Raphinha as they have shown a great pedigree for winning silverware in recent history.

The Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also showing an interest but he is not a first-choice option for Antonio Conte.

