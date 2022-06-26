"If my old club are running calculations, so too is Salah" - Robbie Fowler says Mohamed Salah's quotes about his Liverpool future are clearly a threat

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has given his take on Mohamed Salah's quotes concerning his future at the club. His contract ends with the Reds in 2023 and he is yet to agree on an extension. At this rate, they could lose him for free next summer as the forward will be eligible to hold talks with other clubs in January.

The Egyptian has confirmed that he will stay at the club next season. However, Fowler is of the belief that Salah has issued a threat to the club by asserting the same.

Fowler wonders what will happen with the Egyptian as he believes Liverpool won't break their wage structure for him. In his opinion piece in the Mirror, Fowler wrote:

"It begs the question, what calculations have they run on Salah? Again, I don’t know all the answers, but what screams out to me so clearly, is they won’t be breaking their wage structure to keep him. If they were prepared to do that, it would have happened by now."

The Reds legend acknowledges that Salah has indeed cemented his legacy as a Liverpool great in his five years with the club. However, he opined that the 30-year-old forward is running his own calculations on the kind of wages he can extract from the club. Fowler said:

"He’s the Premier League Golden Boot winner, he’s the Footballer of the Year and in with a great shout of the Ballon d’Or top three. What salary does a player in the top three in the world command? He obviously believes it’s more than Liverpool are offering."

He added:

"But if my old club are running complex calculations, then so too is Salah. I think him saying no matter what happens with his contract, he’ll be at Anfield next year was clearly a threat.”

SPORTbible @sportbible



He wants £160,000 per-week more than highest earner Virgil van Dijk, but Liverpool don't want to break their wage structure Liverpool are considering letting Mohamed Salah leave the club, and they've set an asking price that has surprised many 🤔He wants £160,000 per-week more than highest earner Virgil van Dijk, but Liverpool don't want to break their wage structure Liverpool are considering letting Mohamed Salah leave the club, and they've set an asking price that has surprised many 🤔 He wants £160,000 per-week more than highest earner Virgil van Dijk, but Liverpool don't want to break their wage structure 😬 https://t.co/7ty0km1ng9

The Egyptian has consistently dropped great performances for Jurgen Klopp's side time and again since joining from Roma in 2017. His tally of 156 goals and 63 assists in 254 appearances is quite phenomenal.

Fowler is skeptical whether Liverpool's Salah will be the same player next season

In the first half of the 2021-22 campaign, the Reds' Egyptian star was almost untouchable, finishing teams on his own in his red-hot form. However, in 2022, his form declined and his influence in games was reduced as well. Of his 31 goals in the 2021-22 season, he scored only nine of those in 2022.

Liverpool legend Fowler thinks his former club are unwilling to hand out a bumper contract to Salah due to the same. He wrote:

"There’s another calculation, which I’m inclined to believe Liverpool are currently running. Will he still be the same player next summer? Look, he’s been one of the best in the world for a long time now. But since the turn of the year, he’s been - by his standards - pretty average."

VBET UK @VBET_uk



Thierry Henry (02/03, 04/05)

Mohamed Salah (17/18, 21/22)



Top dogs. 🥇 Every player who has had multiple Premier League seasons with 20+ Goals and 10+ Assists:Thierry Henry (02/03, 04/05)Mohamed Salah (17/18, 21/22)Top dogs. 🥇 Every player who has had multiple Premier League seasons with 20+ Goals and 10+ Assists:✅ Thierry Henry (02/03, 04/05)✅ Mohamed Salah (17/18, 21/22)Top dogs. 🥇 https://t.co/iBdlG5bkpx

The Reds legend also warned Salah's other suitors about the same, writing:

"Is time catching up with him? That’s the question other potential suitors must ask too, if and when he becomes available. Can he stay at the summit of world football well into his 30s, or will he begin to fade?"

Even with a dip in form, Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot last year, sharing it with Son Heung-Min, both with 23 goals. He also won the 'Playmaker of the Season' award with 13 assists.

