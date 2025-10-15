"If one day he tells me to play goalkeeper, I’ll buy gloves!" - Real Madrid star says he has 'full confidence' in new boss Alonso, makes cheeky claim

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has revealed that he has full confidence in manager Xabi Alonso. The Turkish star has hilariously claimed that he will play in goal if asked by the manager.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Guler said that he is backing Alonso at Real Madrid, as he has no doubt that they will do well under the manager. He added that they are heading in the right direction and said (via Madrid Xtra and Madrid Universal):
“I have full confidence in Xabi Alonso’s plans. If one day he tells me to play goalkeeper, I’ll buy gloves! I don’t know exactly how long it will take, but we’ll be ready when we really need to be. Winning the Champions League once? What we’ve achieved doesn’t count for me, we have to go for another title."
Talking about his previous manager, Carlo Ancelotti, Guler added that he has nothing against the Italian, even though he got limited minutes. He reminded the fans that the current Brazil backed him to be one of the best in the world soon and said:
“Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches in history. We mustn’t forget that he told the press that one day I would become one of the best midfielders in the world.”
Arda Guler played just 2335 minutes under Ancelotti at Real Madrid in his 55 appearances. He has already played 1142 minutes under Xabi Alonso in his first 16 matches under the Spaniard.
Arda Guler on his mindset after moving to Real Madrid
Arda Guler has boldly claimed that he was confident about doing well at Real Madrid after his first training session. He added that they are the biggest club in the world and wants to do help fill the void left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.
“When I transferred to Real Madrid, I knew I was at the biggest club in the world. But from my first training session, I knew I had the quality to play here. I had no doubt I would be successful here. Juni Calafat (head of scouting) explained the plan to me from the very beginning."
“He told me the first year would be difficult because ‘it couldn’t be any different for a young player who’s only experienced Türkiye.’ He also added that I was coming here to succeed players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Everything was clear and sincere.”
Toni Kroos retired in 2024, while Luka Modric left Los Blancos for AC Milan after his contract expired at the end of the 2024/25 season.