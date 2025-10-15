"If one day he tells me to play goalkeeper, I’ll buy gloves!" - Real Madrid star says he has 'full confidence' in new boss Alonso, makes cheeky claim

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has revealed that he has full confidence in manager Xabi Alonso. The Turkish star has hilariously claimed that he will play in goal if asked by the manager.

Ad

Speaking to L'Equipe, Guler said that he is backing Alonso at Real Madrid, as he has no doubt that they will do well under the manager. He added that they are heading in the right direction and said (via Madrid Xtra and Madrid Universal):

“I have full confidence in Xabi Alonso’s plans. If one day he tells me to play goalkeeper, I’ll buy gloves! I don’t know exactly how long it will take, but we’ll be ready when we really need to be. Winning the Champions League once? What we’ve achieved doesn’t count for me, we have to go for another title."

Ad

Trending

Talking about his previous manager, Carlo Ancelotti, Guler added that he has nothing against the Italian, even though he got limited minutes. He reminded the fans that the current Brazil backed him to be one of the best in the world soon and said:

“Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches in history. We mustn’t forget that he told the press that one day I would become one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Ad

Arda Guler played just 2335 minutes under Ancelotti at Real Madrid in his 55 appearances. He has already played 1142 minutes under Xabi Alonso in his first 16 matches under the Spaniard.

Arda Guler on his mindset after moving to Real Madrid

Arda Guler has boldly claimed that he was confident about doing well at Real Madrid after his first training session. He added that they are the biggest club in the world and wants to do help fill the void left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Ad

“When I transferred to Real Madrid, I knew I was at the biggest club in the world. But from my first training session, I knew I had the quality to play here. I had no doubt I would be successful here. Juni Calafat (head of scouting) explained the plan to me from the very beginning."

Ad

“He told me the first year would be difficult because ‘it couldn’t be any different for a young player who’s only experienced Türkiye.’ He also added that I was coming here to succeed players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Everything was clear and sincere.”

Toni Kroos retired in 2024, while Luka Modric left Los Blancos for AC Milan after his contract expired at the end of the 2024/25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More