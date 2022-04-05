“If we play at our best maybe we can cancel out Liverpool’s strengths” – Taarabt insists Benfica ‘don’t fear’ Reds ahead of Champions League showdown

Benfica star Adel Taarabt has revealed Benfica's mindset ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday. According to the star, the Portuguese giants have a chance to progress and are prepared to face the English side.

Speaking at a press conference (via NDTV) on the eve of the game, Taarabt said:

"Of course we have a chance, we're in the quarter-finals. Liverpool are a team we respect but we don't fear them. We know the quality they have."

The midfielder added:

"If we play at our best maybe we can cancel out Liverpool's strengths. They have a huge squad. They have many attacking options. They can play vertically or out wide. They press high. I'm sure they've looked at us and we've looked at them."

Taarabt also said:

"We know when defending we have to be very, very compact like we were against Ajax. The tie is difficult and we know we have to be at our best to have a chance."

Benfica are the clear underdogs in the clash, as well as in the Champions League this season. Their progress into the quarter-finals has stunned pundits and left their fans excited about what the next few months could potentially bring.

However, the Portuguese outfit are set to face the ruthless Reds, who are on the cusp of winning a potential quadruple if things go their way. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and have entered the semifinals of the FA Cup where they face Manchester City.

If Jurgen Klopp's men can take steal the Premier League title from City's grasp and win the Champions League, an unprecedented quadruple would be a dream come true. For now, however, the Reds must focus and ensure Benfica do not shock them in Europe.

Liverpool star set to miss Champions League quarter-final clash: Reports

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp had said during his press conference (ahead of the Benfica game) that he had a fully fit team. The players, and other key staff, jetted out to Portugal ahead of their Benfica clash, but Caoimhin Kelleher was reportedly left behind.

According to Liverpool Echo, starting goalkeeper Alisson Becker was seen in Lisbon, along with substitute goalie Adrian, but Kelleher wasn't anywhere in sight. Other players who followed the club to Lisbon include Harvey Elliot, Takumi Minanimo, and Divock Origi.

While the Eagles and the Reds battle it out in Lisbon, Atletico Madrid visit the Etihad to play against Manchester City in the other match on Tuesday.

